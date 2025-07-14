Former Grace/TJC standout Gabe Craig drafted in 5th round by Philadelphia Phillies Published 12:10 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more Former Grace Community School and Tyler Junior College Standout Gabe Craig was drafted in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. (Baylor photo) 2/8 Swipe or click to see more Former Grace Community School and Tyler Junior College Standout Gabe Craig was drafted in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. (Baylor photo) 3/8 Swipe or click to see more Former Grace Community School and Tyler Junior College Standout Gabe Craig was drafted in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. (Baylor photo) 4/8 Swipe or click to see more Grace Community alumnus and Tyler Junior College baseball player Gabe Craig stands for a portrait on the pitcher’s mound during Media Day on Jan. 29 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler. (Tyler Morning Telegraph file) 5/8 Swipe or click to see more 6/8 Swipe or click to see more Grace's Gabe Craig pitches during a high school baseball game at Grace Community School in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, March 26, 2018. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 7/8 Swipe or click to see more Gabe Craig, right, receives congratulations from his team after he hit a home run during a high school baseball game at Grace Community School in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, March 26, 2018. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Grace's third base coach high fives Gabe Craig as Craig runs to home plate after hitting a home run during a high school baseball game at Grace Community School in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, March 26, 2018. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Former Grace Community School and Tyler Junior College standout Gabe Craig was selected in the fifth round (161st overall) by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.

Craig has spent the past three seasons at Baylor University, going 4-0 with 12 saves, a 2.53 ERA, 85 strikeouts and 21 walks in 57 innings.

This past season, Craig made 24 appearances, going 3-0 with 10 saves, a 0.56 ERA, 51 strikeouts and three walks in 32 innings, holding opponents to a .124 batting average.

Craig made 18 appearances in 2023, posting a 6.75 ERA with two saves, 17 strikeouts and seven walks in 13.1 innings. In 2024, Craig went 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA, 17 strikeouts and 11 walks in 11.2 innings across 14 appearances.

He was named an All-American by five publications — earning first-team honors from Baseball America, College Baseball Foundation and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, a second-team honor from D1Baseball and a third-team selection from Perfect Game. He became Baylor’s most decorated All-American since 2019.

Craig graduated from Grace Community in 2019. During his senior season, he hit .375 with five home runs and 28 RBIs. As a junior, Craig hit .325 with seven doubles, one triple, two home runs, 15 RBIs and 16 runs, while posting a 5-1 record on the mound.







Craig went to Tyler Junior College, making eight appearances in 2020 with a 2.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15.1 innings.

In 2021 at Texas A&M, Craig, made four appearances out of the bullpen and posted a 7.71 ERA in 2.1 innings.

Craig returned to TJC in 2022, going 1-1 with five saves, a 3.32 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 23 innings, holding opponents to a .169 batting average.

Craig was ranked as the No. 226 draft prospect by MLB, which had this to say about Craig in their scouting report: “Craig took a circuitous path to becoming one of the best sixth-year college prospects in the 2025 Draft. He began his college career at Tyler (Texas) JC in 2020, barely pitched at Texas A&M during a redshirt season in 2021, returned to Tyler in 2022 and then spent the last three years at Baylor. After sporadic success in the past, he posted a 0.56 ERA, .124 opponent average and 51/3 K/BB ratio in 32 innings this spring. The key to Craig’s dominance, which included not surrendering an extra-base hit all season, is his wipeout slider. It sits in the mid-80s and touches 88 mph with huge sweep and some depth as well, and opponents went 8-for-72 (.111) with 43 strikeouts against his slide piece. He sets it up with a 93-95 mph fastball that tops out at 97 with armside run in the opposite direction of his out pitch. Craig works exclusively out of the stretch with a high release point and pounds the zone with both of his offerings. He’s a two-pitch reliever who turns 24 ten days before the Draft, but he also could move quickly to the Majors. He could factor into the first five rounds as a deep-discount candidate.”

He graduated from Baylor with a bachelor’s degree in corporate communication and a master’s in sports management.