Dustin 3 Belts: Rhodes wins TNT Championship, 1st singles title in AEW Published 9:40 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Dustin Rhodes at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. With him is Tony Khan and Renee Paquette. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Dustin Rhodes at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Dustin Rhodes at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Dustin Rhodes at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

ARLINGTON — Heading into All Elite Wrestling’s biggest event in North America and in his home state of Texas, Dustin Rhodes wasn’t scheduled for a match at All In Texas.

An eight-man tag team match between the Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich) and Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Brave and Capt. Shawn Dean) was added to the All In Texas Zero Hour preshow.

Also, just before the start of the show, it was announced the TNT Champion Adam Cole would not be able to defend his title against Kyle Fletcher due to health reasons. Instead, Rhodes, Guevara, Fletcher and Daniel Garcia would face off in a fatal four-way for the vacant TNT Championship.

Garcia had a Dragon Tamer on Rhodes, looking to win the title. However, Rhodes reversed the move into a small package roll-up to get the three count and victory to become the TNT Champion for the first time.

“I’m very shocked, very honored,” Rhodes said. “I’ve had several TNT title matches and just have come up short. I’m sure there was nobody in the building that thought I was going to win this time, and it’s just a blessing. I’m very grateful to Tony (Khan) for giving me the opportunity, and now I’m ‘Dustin Three Belts.’”

But this was his first singles championship since 2002 when he won the Hardcore Championship in World Wrestling Entertainment.

“It feels incredible to finally get my hands on this thing,” Rhodes said. “We’ve had some prestigious champions, and now I’m one of them. It just means a lot to me. I want to carry this thing with pride and do my very best with work ethic like I always have. I’m just kind of emotional about it right now.”

Rhodes got to celebrate the championship with his nephews and the Von Erichs and even Guevara, who was one of the wrestlers defeated in the match.

It was Rhodes’ third match in less than 24 hours.

On Friday at ROH Supercard of Honor, Rhodes and Guevera retained their titles against The Infantry (Dean and Bravo). Rhodes and the Sons of Texas also won their match on Zero Hour with Texas wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich coming out and performing “The Iron Claw.”

Khan, the co-owner, CEO and president of AEW, said Rhodes had three matches in 24 hours in 2020 — a tag team match with QT Marshall against Dark Order 8 and 9; a first-round win over Kip Sabian in the TNT Championship Tournament and then a semifinal loss to Lance Archer in the TNT Championship Tournament.

Khan said Rhodes challenged the late Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship in September 2020, faced Guevera for the TNT Championship in 2022 and then faced Christian Cage for the TNT Championship in January 2024.

But with an opportunity in Texas, the 56-year-old Rhodes did not miss this time.

“Tonight is a very special, honest moment that is so hard to put in the correct words,” Rhodes said. “I’m very emotional. I’m very proud of myself. This is it. I finally did it.”