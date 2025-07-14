Hangman Adam Page captures AEW World Championship at All In Texas Published 9:24 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

1/92 Swipe or click to see more Hangman Adam Page celebrates his AEW World Championship victory Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 2/92 Swipe or click to see more Hangman Adam Page with his AEW World Championship victory Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 3/92 Swipe or click to see more Kenny Omega prepares to kick Kazuchika Okada Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 4/92 Swipe or click to see more Toni Storm against Mercedes Moné Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 5/92 Swipe or click to see more Hangman Adam Page celebrates his AEW World Championship victory Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 6/92 Swipe or click to see more FTR against The Outrunners Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 7/92 Swipe or click to see more FTR against The Outrunners Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 8/92 Swipe or click to see more FTR against The Outrunners Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 9/92 Swipe or click to see more AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 10/92 Swipe or click to see more The Opps (Shibata, Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs) Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 11/92 Swipe or click to see more Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 12/92 Swipe or click to see more Hangman Adam Page celebrates his AEW World Championship victory Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 13/92 Swipe or click to see more Hangman Adam Page celebrates his AEW World Championship victory Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 14/92 Swipe or click to see more Hangman Adam Page celebrates his AEW World Championship victory Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 15/92 Swipe or click to see more Tony Khan Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 16/92 Swipe or click to see more Tony Khan, Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 17/92 Swipe or click to see more Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 18/92 Swipe or click to see more Athena Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 19/92 Swipe or click to see more Hangman Adam Page Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 20/92 Swipe or click to see more Hangman Adam Page Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 21/92 Swipe or click to see more Toni Storm with the Storm Zero to Mercedes Moné Saturday at AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 22/92 Swipe or click to see more AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 23/92 Swipe or click to see more AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 24/92 Swipe or click to see more Timeless Toni Storm celebrates retaining the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 25/92 Swipe or click to see more Timeless Toni Storm celebrates retaining the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 26/92 Swipe or click to see more Timeless Toni Storm celebrates retaining the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 27/92 Swipe or click to see more Timeless Toni Storm celebrates retaining the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 28/92 Swipe or click to see more Timeless Toni Storm at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 29/92 Swipe or click to see more Kenny Omega against Kazuchika Okada at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 30/92 Swipe or click to see more Kenny Omega against Kazuchika Okada at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 31/92 Swipe or click to see more Kenny Omega against Kazuchika Okada at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 32/92 Swipe or click to see more Kenny Omega against Kazuchika Okada at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 33/92 Swipe or click to see more Kenny Omega against Kazuchika Okada at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 34/92 Swipe or click to see more Kazuchika Okada celebrates his AEW Unified Championship win with Don Callis at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 35/92 Swipe or click to see more Kazuchika Okada celebrates his AEW Unified Championship win with Don Callis at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 36/92 Swipe or click to see more Hangman Adam Page against Jon Moxley at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 37/92 Swipe or click to see more Bryan Danielson returns at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 38/92 Swipe or click to see more Darby Allin returns at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 39/92 Swipe or click to see more AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 40/92 Swipe or click to see more AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 41/92 Swipe or click to see more AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 42/92 Swipe or click to see more AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 43/92 Swipe or click to see more AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 44/92 Swipe or click to see more AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 45/92 Swipe or click to see more Prince Nana, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay celebrate their win at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 46/92 Swipe or click to see more Prince Nana, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay celebrate their win at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 47/92 Swipe or click to see more AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 48/92 Swipe or click to see more Mina Shirikawa and Thunder Rosa at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 49/92 Swipe or click to see more Bobby Lashley at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 50/92 Swipe or click to see more JetSpeed (Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 51/92 Swipe or click to see more Kevin Knight at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 52/92 Swipe or click to see more JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey) at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 53/92 Swipe or click to see more Timeless Toni Storm against Mercedes Moné at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 54/92 Swipe or click to see more Timeless Toni Storm against Mercedes Moné at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 55/92 Swipe or click to see more Mercedes Moné at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 56/92 Swipe or click to see more Mercedes Moné at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 57/92 Swipe or click to see more Timeless Toni Storm against Mercedes Moné at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 58/92 Swipe or click to see more Timeless Toni Storm against Mercedes Moné at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 59/92 Swipe or click to see more Timeless Toni Storm against Mercedes Moné at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 60/92 Swipe or click to see more MJF at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 61/92 Swipe or click to see more Mark Briscoe and Takeshita at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 62/92 Swipe or click to see more Mark Briscoe and Takeshita at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 63/92 Swipe or click to see more MJF at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 64/92 Swipe or click to see more MJF and Mistico at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 65/92 Swipe or click to see more MJF and Mistico at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 66/92 Swipe or click to see more Mistico at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 67/92 Swipe or click to see more Mistico at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 68/92 Swipe or click to see more Mistico at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 69/92 Swipe or click to see more Mistico at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 70/92 Swipe or click to see more Mistico and MJF at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 71/92 Swipe or click to see more Mistico and Bandido at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 72/92 Swipe or click to see more Mistico at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 73/92 Swipe or click to see more Mistico and MJF at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 74/92 Swipe or click to see more Mistico and MJF at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 75/92 Swipe or click to see more Mistico and the Beast Mortos at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 76/92 Swipe or click to see more MJF at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 77/92 Swipe or click to see more MJF at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 78/92 Swipe or click to see more Adam Cole at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 79/92 Swipe or click to see more Adam Cole hugs Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 80/92 Swipe or click to see more Samoa Joe at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 81/92 Swipe or click to see more Samoa Joe and Wheeler Yuta at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 82/92 Swipe or click to see more Claudio Castagnoli and Shibata at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 83/92 Swipe or click to see more Samoa Joe at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 84/92 Swipe or click to see more Powerhouse Hobbs and Claudio Castagnoli at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 85/92 Swipe or click to see more Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe and Shibata at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 86/92 Swipe or click to see more Claudio Castagnoli at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 87/92 Swipe or click to see more Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 88/92 Swipe or click to see more Mark Briscoe at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 89/92 Swipe or click to see more Mark Briscoe at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 90/92 Swipe or click to see more MJF and MVP at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 91/92 Swipe or click to see more MJF at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 92/92 Swipe or click to see more MJF at AEW All In Texas Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

ARLINGTON — It was the bottom of the ninth and two outs with the Death Riders leading 15-0 on Saturday in the main event All Elite Wrestling All In Texas at Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

Down to the final chance for AEW to overcome AEW World Champion and the Death Riders, Hangman Adam Page and company had a rally for the ages.

After Page stood up just in time on the count of nine on two straight occasions in the Texas Death Match, a message appeared on the screen from Darby Allin, who the Death Riders had taken out several months ago. Then, Bryan Danielson, who Moxley defeated for the title before he was sent into retirement by the Death Riders, was in the ring with a luchador mask on performing his famous “Yes” chants with the crowd chanting along. Danielson ripped off the mask and began to taking down the Death Riders one by one.

Allin, who recently completed a successful climb of Mount Everest, propelled down from above the ring. His distraction allowed Page to turn the tables on Moxley. Allin delivered a coffin drop to the rest of the Death Riders, while Page delivered a buckshot lariat.

Moxley wasn’t done yet. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) came out to help Moxley. However, Swerve Strickland, who had a storied rivalry with Page, used the chain Page gave him earlier in the week to take out the Young Bucks. Page then used the chain to deliver the final blow to Moxley, wrapping it around his neck over the top rope, forcing Moxley eventually to tap out for what amounted to a walk-off victory, ending Moxley’s 273-day reign as world champion.

Page eventually opened the briefcase that Moxley kept the title in. The title was revealed for the first time in those 273 days, and it still had Danielson’s nameplates on the side.







“Tonight, being our biggest show in North America, the stakes were obviously high,” Page said in the post-show media scrum. “I cannot imagine the feeling for AEW if, after this gigantic show, Jon Moxley and the Death Riders had kept this championship. I cannot imagine the heartbreak that would have been for all of us. And that responsibility was on my shoulders, so I had no choice. It’s what I had to do.”

RIVALRY COMES TO AMERICA

Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega had met four times in Japan for a total of 204 minutes.

On Saturday, the rivalry was contested on American soil for the first time.

Okada entered as the AEW Continental Champion, and Omega entered as the AEW International Champion. This match was to unify the titles for the AEW Unified Championship.

After a late rainmaker from Okada, Omega kicked out. Okada delivered another rainmaker and pinned Omega for the three count to become the inaugural AEW Unified Champion.

“We took a story that Okada correctly said was not finished,” Okada’s manager Don Callis said. “We took a rivalry that maybe not everyone had seen it, but they had heard about it. They felt the world shake during that series of matches. And it felt so great to be here in a great facility here in Arlington, Texas, and to be on the biggest stage there is for All Elite Wrestling, to have Okada bring a taste of that rivalry right here to All Elite Wrestling, I could not be happier. I could not be prouder for Okada.”

FIRST SINGLES LOSS IN AEW

Mercedes Moné entered Saturday without a singles loss in AEW. She also holds the AEW TBS Championship, the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre World Women’s Championship, the European Wrestling Association Women’s Championship and the Revolution Pro Wrestling Undisputed British Women’s Championship.

At All In Texas, she challenged Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Storm hit three consecutive storm zeroes, but Moné kicked out. It eventually took a storm zero off of the top rope for Storm to pick up the victory and retain her championship

CASINO GAUNTLET WINNERS

Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the men’s casino gauntlet, which awards him a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Athena, who attended Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, won the women’s casino gauntlet. She is the current Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion, which she has held for 947 days after defeating Thunder Rosa on Friday at ROH Supercard of Honor, and will now get a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

“I’m just excited and thankful to be able to showcase what Ring of Honor has been producing, not only doing what I always do being a dominant champion but also showing that AEW is now Athena Elite Wrestling,” Athena said.

OTHER NOTES