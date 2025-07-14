Meet featured adoptable pets at SPCA of East Texas July 14-20, 2025 Published 6:18 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Bowie has been waiting nearly two years at the SPCA of East Texas for his perfect match. This 46-pound terrier mix, born in December 2021, is fun-loving, energetic, and ready to explore the world — with you. He loves toys, car rides, and outdoor adventures. Bowie entertains himself easily but thrives with an active owner who can offer structure and love. He’ll need a 6-foot privacy fence and must be the only pet in the home. Bowie is sweet, affectionate, and still full of hope. Could you be the one he’s been waiting for?

Looking for a loyal best friend? Meet Negan, a 7-year-old, 67-pound Lab mix who’s housebroken, uses a doggy door, and loves his walks — always with his favorite toy in tow. He’s playful, enjoys fetch, and is well-mannered around kids. Negan is deeply devoted and thrives with someone who’s home most of the time, as he has some separation anxiety. He prefers to be the only dog but may do well with a female companion.

Cliff is a 1-year-old, 46-pound terrier mix full of fun, energy, and personality. Overlooked for nearly a year, he’s currently thriving in a foster home, where he’s described as wonderful. Cliff loves walks, car rides, and carrying sticks. He’s treat-motivated, working on basic commands, and enjoys playing with other playful pups his age. He may be shy at first but warms up quickly with encouragement. Looking for a hiking, running, or paddleboarding partner? Cliff is your guy!

Velora is a 3-year-old tortoiseshell with a heart as soft as her beautiful coat. At 13.6 pounds, she’s gentle, affectionate, and loves being close to her person — whether following you from room to room or curling up beside you at night. Declawed and fully vetted, Velora came to the SPCA after being bullied by other cats. She’ll thrive best as the only cat in a 100% indoor home where she feels safe and adored. Ready to give this sweet girl the love she deserves?

Meet Shakespeare. He is a domestic shorthair mix with an estimated birth date of Jan. 20. This handsome little kitten was roaming the streets of East Texas with his littermates when a good Samaritan picked him up. Shakespeare is very friendly and playful with everyone. He has been neutered, microchipped, and is current on vaccinations.

To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats, or call 903-596-7722. The SPCA adoption center is located at 3245 W. Grande Blvd. in Tyler.