Sinner downs Alcaraz to earn first Wimbledon win Published 3:27 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to win the Wimbledon men's tennis title on Sunday in London. (Susan Mullane-Imagn Images)

LONDON — World No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy built an early advantage and shook off some late jitters to finish a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon on Sunday, giving Sinner his first win at Wimbledon and fourth Grand Slam win ever.

Sinner shook off an opening set loss to notch the major victory at the All England Club.

Previously a two-time winner at the Australian Open (2024, 2025) and a champion at the US Open in 2024, the Wimbledon win was his first Grand Slam final victory over Alcaraz and left him just the French Open — where he finished as runner-up this year — remaining to give him the rare career Grand Slam.

“Back in the days, when I was young, this was only a dream,” Sinner said. “I’m just living a dream.”

Making his first Wimbledon championship all the sweeter, Sinner ended a five-match losing streak to Alcaraz and ended the Spaniard’s 24-match winning streak.