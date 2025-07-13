Sinner downs Alcaraz to earn first Wimbledon win
LONDON — World No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy built an early advantage and shook off some late jitters to finish a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon on Sunday, giving Sinner his first win at Wimbledon and fourth Grand Slam win ever.
Sinner shook off an opening set loss to notch the major victory at the All England Club.
Previously a two-time winner at the Australian Open (2024, 2025) and a champion at the US Open in 2024, the Wimbledon win was his first Grand Slam final victory over Alcaraz and left him just the French Open — where he finished as runner-up this year — remaining to give him the rare career Grand Slam.
“Back in the days, when I was young, this was only a dream,” Sinner said. “I’m just living a dream.”
Making his first Wimbledon championship all the sweeter, Sinner ended a five-match losing streak to Alcaraz and ended the Spaniard’s 24-match winning streak.
In his first Grand Slam victory off of hard courts, the 23-year-old Sinner actually emerged as a winner as a slight underdog, as Alcaraz, 22, came in with an 8-4 advantage in head-to-head results.
A much anticipated rematch of an epic French Open final in June in which Alcaraz won a five-set marathon that lasted five hours, 29 minutes — the longest Roland Garros final ever — Sinner wrapped this one up in a tidy three hours, six minutes.
“It’s so special,” Sinner said. “I had a very tough loss in Paris. At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter how you win.”
Sinner led 4-2 in the fourth set with a 2-1 set advantage and dropped a game before falling behind 40-15 in the eighth, but the Italian rallied to win that game and wrestle back control of the set at 5-3. From there, he put the finishing touches on with a commanding finishing game.
“Every moment can change the match, so I’m very happy I held my nerves.”
Utilizing a strong serve and playing aggressively near the net for much of the match, Sinner had 30 net points and 81 service points in earning 40 winners.
Alcaraz had 15 aces but was hurt by seven double faults.
“It’s always difficult to lose, even when it’s in the final,” Alcaraz said, pointing to a great off-court relationship with Sinner with an equally good on-court rivalry that has pushed him to get better. “Thank you very much, and congratulations.”
After dispatching Taylor Fritz in four sets on Friday, Alcaraz eventually became the betting favorite to take home his third consecutive Wimbledon title. Sinner swept through 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic to set up the rematch final.
VIP FANS AT WIMBLEDON
From Matthew McConaughey to Paul Mescal, passing by William and Kate. There were a crowd of VIPs for the Gentlemen’s final.
In the role of patron of the tournament, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who presented the trophy to the winner of Wimbledon 2025, arrived in the Royal Box together with Prince William and their two children George and Charlotte.
King Felipe VI of Spain was in attendance as well.
Others attending were Andrew Scott, Keira Knightley, John Lithgow, Nicole Kidman, Henry Cavill and the British journalist Anna Wintour. Among the former tennis players were Chris Evert, Stan Smith, Patrick McEnroe and Andre Agassi.