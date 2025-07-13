New hearing over execution date for East Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson set
Published 6:36 am Sunday, July 13, 2025
PALESTINE, Texas — A hearing that could set a new execution date for Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson will be held next week.
Roberson was initially set to be executed Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in connection with the 2003 conviction in the death of his 2-year-old daughter Nikki Curtis in Anderson County. He has claimed his innocence for roughly two decades with his lawyer citing junk science or the Shaken Baby Syndrome as the reason for his conviction.
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson, who is the judge for the 114th District Court in Smith County, was recently assigned to Roberson’s case, and he set a hearing at the request of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office for a new execution date for Roberson. The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. July 16 in the Anderson County Courthouse.