New hearing over execution date for East Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson set Published 6:36 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

PALESTINE, Texas — A hearing that could set a new execution date for Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson will be held next week.

Roberson was initially set to be executed Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in connection with the 2003 conviction in the death of his 2-year-old daughter Nikki Curtis in Anderson County. He has claimed his innocence for roughly two decades with his lawyer citing junk science or the Shaken Baby Syndrome as the reason for his conviction.