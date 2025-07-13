MLB Glance
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Toronto 55 40 .579 —
NY Yankees 53 42 .558 2
Boston 52 45 .536 4
Tampa Bay 50 47 .521 5.5
Baltimore 43 51 .457 11.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Detroit 59 37 .615 —
Minnesota 47 48 .495 11.5
Kansas City 46 50 .479 13
Cleveland 45 49 .479 13
ChicagoWS 32 64 .333 27
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 56 39 .589 —
Seattle 50 45 .526 6
LA Angels 47 48 .495 9
Texas 47 49 .490 9.5
Athletics 40 57 .412 17
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
NY Mets 55 41 .573 —
Philadelphia 54 41 .568 .5
Miami 43 51 .457 11
Atlanta 42 52 .447 12
Washington 38 57 .400 16.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Chicago Cubs 56 39 .589 —
Milwaukee 55 40 .579 1
St. Louis 50 46 .521 6.5
Cincinnati 49 47 .510 7.5
Pittsburgh 38 58 .396 18.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 57 39 .594 —
San Diego 52 43 .547 4.5
San Francisco 52 44 .542 5
Arizona 46 50 .479 11
Colorado 22 73 .232 34.5
Friday, July 11
New York Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2
Seattle 12, Detroit 3
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings
New York Mets 8, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, Houston 3
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 8, Washington 3
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 5
Los Angeles Angels 6, Arizona 5
San Diego 4, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 7, Athletics 6
San Francisco 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7
Saturday, July 12
Chicago Cubs 5, New York Yankees 2
Seattle 15, Detroit 7
Minnesota 12, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 6
Miami 6, Baltimore 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 4, Colorado 3
Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2
New York Mets 3, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 6, Washington 5
Houston 5, Texas 4, 11 innings
San Diego 5, Philadelphia 4
Los Angeles Angels 10, Arizona 5
Athletics 4, Toronto 3
Sunday, July 13
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-3) at New York Yankees (Warren 6-4), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Perez 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 0-3), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-6) at Boston (Bello 5-3), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-9), 12:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-9), 12:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 6-3) at Houston (Brown 9-3), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-6), 1:10 p.m.
New York Mets (undecided) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 7-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-4), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (undecided) at St. Louis (Gray 9-3), 1:15 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7) at San Francisco (Ray 9-3), 3:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berrios 5-3) at Athletics (Springs 7-6), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at Los Angeles Angels (Soriano 6-6), 3:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sanchez 7-2) at San Diego (Pivetta 9-2), 3:10 p.m.
Monday, July 14
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 15
All-Star Game at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (FOX)
Wednesday, July 16
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 17
No games scheduled
Friday, July 18
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 5:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Athletics at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
New York Yankees at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.