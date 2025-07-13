MLB Glance

Published 12:47 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

American League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Toronto 55 40 .579 —

NY Yankees 53 42 .558 2

Boston 52 45 .536 4

Tampa Bay 50 47 .521 5.5

Baltimore 43 51 .457 11.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Detroit 59 37 .615 —

Minnesota 47 48 .495 11.5

Kansas City 46 50 .479 13

Cleveland 45 49 .479 13

ChicagoWS 32 64 .333 27

West Division

W L PCT GB

Houston 56 39 .589 —

Seattle 50 45 .526 6

LA Angels 47 48 .495 9

Texas 47 49 .490 9.5

Athletics 40 57 .412 17

National League

East Division

W L PCT GB

NY Mets 55 41 .573 —

Philadelphia 54 41 .568 .5

Miami 43 51 .457 11

Atlanta 42 52 .447 12

Washington 38 57 .400 16.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Chicago Cubs 56 39 .589 —

Milwaukee 55 40 .579 1

St. Louis 50 46 .521 6.5

Cincinnati 49 47 .510 7.5

Pittsburgh 38 58 .396 18.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

LA Dodgers 57 39 .594 —

San Diego 52 43 .547 4.5

San Francisco 52 44 .542 5

Arizona 46 50 .479 11

Colorado 22 73 .232 34.5

Friday, July 11

New York Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2

Seattle 12, Detroit 3

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings

New York Mets 8, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, Houston 3

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 8, Washington 3

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 5

Los Angeles Angels 6, Arizona 5

San Diego 4, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 7, Athletics 6

San Francisco 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7

Saturday, July 12

Chicago Cubs 5, New York Yankees 2

Seattle 15, Detroit 7

Minnesota 12, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 6

Miami 6, Baltimore 0

Los Angeles Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 4, Colorado 3

Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2

New York Mets 3, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 5

Houston 5, Texas 4, 11 innings

San Diego 5, Philadelphia 4

Los Angeles Angels 10, Arizona 5

Athletics 4, Toronto 3

Sunday, July 13

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-3) at New York Yankees (Warren 6-4), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Perez 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 0-3), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-6) at Boston (Bello 5-3), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-9), 12:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-9), 12:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 6-3) at Houston (Brown 9-3), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-6), 1:10 p.m.

New York Mets (undecided) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 7-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-4), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (undecided) at St. Louis (Gray 9-3), 1:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7) at San Francisco (Ray 9-3), 3:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 5-3) at Athletics (Springs 7-6), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at Los Angeles Angels (Soriano 6-6), 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sanchez 7-2) at San Diego (Pivetta 9-2), 3:10 p.m.

Monday, July 14

No games scheduled

Tuesday, July 15

All-Star Game at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (FOX)

Wednesday, July 16

No games scheduled

Thursday, July 17

No games scheduled

Friday, July 18

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 5:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Athletics at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

New York Yankees at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.