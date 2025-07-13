Major League Baseball Glance
July 13, 2025
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Toronto 55 40 .579 —
NY Yankees 53 43 .552 2.5
Boston 54 45 .541 3.5
Tampa Bay 50 47 .515 6
Baltimore 43 51 .457 11.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Detroit 59 38 .608 —
Minnesota 47 49 .490 11.5
Kansas City 46 50 .479 12.5
Cleveland 45 49 .479 12.5
ChicagoWS 32 64 .333 26.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 56 40 .583 —
Seattle 51 45 .531 5
Texas 48 49 .495 8.5
LA Angels 47 48 .495 8.5
Athletics 40 57 .412 16.5
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
NY Mets 55 41 .573 —
Philadelphia 54 41 .568 .5
Miami 43 51 .457 11
Atlanta 42 52 .447 12
Washington 38 57 .400 16.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Chicago Cubs 57 39 .594 —
Milwaukee 55 40 .579 1.5
St. Louis 50 46 .521 7
Cincinnati 50 47 .515 7.5
Pittsburgh 39 58 .402 18.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 57 39 .594 —
San Diego 52 43 .547 4.5
San Francisco 52 44 .542 5
Arizona 46 50 .479 11
Colorado 22 74 .229 35
Friday, July 11
New York Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2
Seattle 12, Detroit 3
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings
New York Mets 8, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, Houston 3
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 8, Washington 3
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 5
Los Angeles Angels 6, Arizona 5
San Diego 4, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 7, Athletics 6
San Francisco 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7
Saturday, July 12
Chicago Cubs 5, New York Yankees 2
Seattle 15, Detroit 7
Minnesota 12, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 6
Miami 6, Baltimore 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 4, Colorado 3
Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2
New York Mets 3, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 6, Washington 5
Houston 5, Texas 4, 11 innings
San Diego 5, Philadelphia 4
Los Angeles Angels 10, Arizona 5
Athletics 4, Toronto 3
Sunday, July 13
Chicago Cubs 4, New York Yankees 1
Miami at Baltimore
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1
Cincinnati 4, Colorado 2
Seattle 8, Detroit 4
Texas 5, Houston 1
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
New York Mets at Kansas City
Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1
Washington at Milwaukee
Atlanta at St. Louis
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco
Toronto at Athletics
Arizona at Los Angeles Angels
Philadelphia at San Diego
Monday, July 14
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 15
All-Star Game at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (FOX)
Wednesday, July 16
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 17
No games scheduled
Friday, July 18
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 5:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Athletics at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
New York Yankees at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.