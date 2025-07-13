Major League Baseball Glance

American League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Toronto 55 40 .579 —

NY Yankees 53 43 .552 2.5

Boston 54 45 .541 3.5

Tampa Bay 50 47 .515 6

Baltimore 43 51 .457 11.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Detroit 59 38 .608 —

Minnesota 47 49 .490 11.5

Kansas City 46 50 .479 12.5

Cleveland 45 49 .479 12.5

ChicagoWS 32 64 .333 26.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

Houston 56 40 .583 —

Seattle 51 45 .531 5

Texas 48 49 .495 8.5

LA Angels 47 48 .495 8.5

Athletics 40 57 .412 16.5

National League

East Division

W L PCT GB

NY Mets 55 41 .573 —

Philadelphia 54 41 .568 .5

Miami 43 51 .457 11

Atlanta 42 52 .447 12

Washington 38 57 .400 16.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Chicago Cubs 57 39 .594 —

Milwaukee 55 40 .579 1.5

St. Louis 50 46 .521 7

Cincinnati 50 47 .515 7.5

Pittsburgh 39 58 .402 18.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

LA Dodgers 57 39 .594 —

San Diego 52 43 .547 4.5

San Francisco 52 44 .542 5

Arizona 46 50 .479 11

Colorado 22 74 .229 35

Friday, July 11

New York Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2

Seattle 12, Detroit 3

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings

New York Mets 8, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, Houston 3

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 8, Washington 3

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 5

Los Angeles Angels 6, Arizona 5

San Diego 4, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 7, Athletics 6

San Francisco 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7

Saturday, July 12

Chicago Cubs 5, New York Yankees 2

Seattle 15, Detroit 7

Minnesota 12, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 6

Miami 6, Baltimore 0

Los Angeles Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 4, Colorado 3

Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2

New York Mets 3, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 5

Houston 5, Texas 4, 11 innings

San Diego 5, Philadelphia 4

Los Angeles Angels 10, Arizona 5

Athletics 4, Toronto 3

Sunday, July 13

Chicago Cubs 4, New York Yankees 1

Miami at Baltimore

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cincinnati 4, Colorado 2

Seattle 8, Detroit 4

Texas 5, Houston 1

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

New York Mets at Kansas City

Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1

Washington at Milwaukee

Atlanta at St. Louis

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco

Toronto at Athletics

Arizona at Los Angeles Angels

Philadelphia at San Diego

Monday, July 14

No games scheduled

Tuesday, July 15

All-Star Game at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (FOX)

Wednesday, July 16

No games scheduled

Thursday, July 17

No games scheduled

Friday, July 18

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 5:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Athletics at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

New York Yankees at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.