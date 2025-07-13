Golf Roundup: McIlroy tied for lead at Scottish Open Published 1:08 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy shot 4-under-par 66 in the third round of the Genesis Scottish Open, pulling into a share of the lead Saturday at North Berwick, Scotland.

McIlroy, bidding to win the tournament for the second time in

The duo goes into Sunday’s final round, which marks the last tune-up prior to next week’s Open Championship, with a two-stroke lead at 11 under 199.

Wyndham Clark made an early charge and posted 66, pulling to 9 under with Jake Knapp (68) and the English duo of Marco Penge (69) and Matt Fitzpatrick (69).

McIlroy, who won the 2023 tournament at 15 under, played the last four holes in a bogey-free 4 under.

Gotterup was coming off Friday’s 61, but he had bogeys on Nos. 2 and 14.







three years, is tied atop the leaderboard with second-round leader Chris Gotterup at Renaissance Club. Gotterup had a 21-foot putt on the final hole with a chance to become the solo leader, but it was barely off the mark, so he settled for a third-round 70.

Penge and Fitzpatrick, playing together in the second-to-last pairing, went to the 18th with a chance to pull into a share of the lead and instead they both took bogeys.

Harris English, whose 66 matched McIlroy and Clark for the best score of the third round, is among eight golfers tied for seventh at 7 under.

England’s Harry Hall, who was paired with Gotterup, struggled with a 74 and dropped to 5 under and tied for 20th place.

Defending champion Robert MacIntyre of Scotland made the cut with his 72 on Saturday putting him at 1 over.

ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP

After multiple weather-related suspensions on Saturday afternoon, including because of lightning in the area, the third round of the ISCO Championship was halted due to darkness at 9 p.m. ET and is scheduled to continue at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Chan Kim began the day with a five-stroke lead at 11-under par at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Ky. He was 2 over through 12 holes to stand at 9 under for the tournament. Kim is one stroke behind Paul Peterson, who is 10 under through 15 holes to move four spots up the leaderboard at the PGA Tour alternate event. Twelve players were still on the course trying to complete the third round.

Peterson carded seven birdies at Nos. 2, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 14 to counter bogeys at the par-4 No. 4 and par-3 No. 6. He sank a 20-foot birdie putt at No. 5 between those bogeys.

Kim — a journeyman who has won 10 titles between the Japan Golf Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour — is seeking his first PGA Tour triumph. He shot 61 for the first round and 68 in the second.

The leaders had yet to tee off when action was suspended due to lightning in the area at 1:24 p.m. and resumed at 3 p.m. When Kim did get going, he made pars except for a bogey on No. 6 for 1 over on the front nine.

His lone birdie of the limited play came on a 14-inch putt on No. 10, but that was followed by bogeys at the par-4 Nos. 11 and 12 before play was halted.

Play again was suspended due to lightning in the area at 5:10 p.m., and restarted at 7:05 p.m.

Two players are tied for third place at 7 under when darkness fell, Luke List and England’s David Skinns.

List completed his round with a bogey-free 5-under 65. He birdied Nos. 2, 7, 8, 10 and 14, including a 26-footer at No. 7.

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS OPEN

Steve Allan of Australia shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday and holds a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Dick’s Open at Endicott, N.Y.

Allen is at 12-under 132 after two trips around En-Joie Golf Club. Boo Weekley is one shot back after a sizzling 64 on Saturday, while Jason Caron is two behind after carding a 68.

Kevin Sutherland (66 on Saturday), Paul Goydos (68) and Australia’s Greg Chalmers (66) are tied for fourth at 135.

The 51-year-old Allan is looking for his second Champions title. His first was at the Galleri Classic earlier this year.

Allan made four birdies to go with a bogey on 17 during Saturday’s round. He closed with a birdie to hold the one-shot edge.

Allan was red-hot in the first round with a 63. He has the opportunity to be a wire-to-wire winner.

“Yeah, it’s always nice to have a chance. It doesn’t happen that often, for me anyway,” Allan said. “I didn’t play my best today. I’m going to have to play a lot better than that tomorrow to win. I was in the rough way too often and sort of scrambling.” “Hung in there really well,” he continued. “Almost got away with no bogeys, made one on 17, but bounced back on the last.” Weekley carded eight birdies during his stellar bogey-free round. He made three straight birdies early in his round (Nos. 3-5) and twice made two straight on the back nine. Billy Mayfair shot 64 and is part of a seven-way tie for seventh. Also, part of the logjam at 8 under are Notah Begay III (66), Harrison Frazar (67), Jeff Maggert (67), Jeff Sluman (68), Paul Stankowski (68) and Gene Sauers (68). LPGA TOUR England’s Cara Gainer and Australia’s Gabriela Ruffels share a one-stroke lead at 11-under entering the final round of the Evian Championship. Gainer carded a 7-under 64 and Ruffels shot 66 in the third round on Saturday at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France. World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand, three-time major winner Minjee Lee and fellow Australian Grace Kim, and second-round leader Somi Lee of South Korea are all 10-under at the fourth of this season’s five LPGA Tour majors. Gainer, 29, picked up her maiden title on the Ladies European Tour in Morocco in February. She tied for third at an LET event at this course in May. “I’ve got confidence coming from that tournament,” she said. “I know it’s set up slightly different, but I have good feelings and good vibes in this amazing beautiful place.” Gainer put herself into contention for her first major victory with six birdies, an eagle at the par-5 seventh hole and one bogey Saturday. Ruffels, 25, has three titles on the Epson Tour but her best finish in a major was a T13 at the U.S. Women’s Open in 2020. She opened the third round with her only bogey of the day before posting six birdies, including four during a five-hole stretch from Nos. 11-15. “Putter was really good today,” Ruffels said. “Made some putts inside 15 feet. And, yeah, was just super solid tee to green.” Japan’s Yuri Yoshida and China’s Ruixin Liu posted the low rounds of the day at 8-under 63. Yoshida finished a clean round with eight birdies and is tied for seventh at 9-under, while Liu collected seven birdies and an eagle at No. 7 to move into a tie for 12th at 7-under.

GOOCH LEADS LIV

Talor Gooch wrapped up a long day on the course at LIV Golf Andalucia by shooting a 5-under par 66 on Saturday to take a 4-shot lead heading into the final round at Sotogrande, Spain.

Gooch was through 10 holes at 1-under when play was suspended Friday due to high winds. The field got off to an early start Saturday to conclude the first round, with Gooch adding a birdie at the par-4 No. 13 to enter the second round in the lead at 2-under.

He is at 7-under 135 after mixing seven birdies and two bogeys in the second round at the Real Club Valderrama. Four shots back is Dustin Johnson, who fired a 7-under 64 to move to 3-under for the tournament.

Johnson, who is winless so far this season on the LIV circuit, was pleased with the round

“Pretty much when you shoot that score around here, everything is working pretty well,” he said. “I drove it well, gave myself a lot of opportunities, and just wedged it really close. I made two really good putts on 7 and 8 for par, but other than that, I had a lot of really good looks at birdie.