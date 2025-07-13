Golf Roundup: Gotterup captures Scottish Open title Published 2:29 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Chris Gotterup shot a 4-under par 66 to outduel Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and win the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday at North Berwick, Scotland.

Gotterup’s 15-under 265 total was two strokes better than McIlroy and England’s Marco Penge at The Renaissance Club.

Gotterup won for the second time on the PGA Tour. Sunday’s outcome guaranteed him a spot during the coming week in The Open Championship.

Penge shot 66 in the final round and McIlroy posted 68.

McIlroy, aiming to win the tournament for the second time in three years, led after back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. But after a birdie on No. 8, he had pars across each of the last 10 holes.

Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard (64) and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick (67) shared fourth place at 12 under.







Gotterup used four birdies on a six-hole stretch ending at No. 12 to move to the top. He held a two-shot edge until his bogey on No. 15, where he hit his tee shot in the rough.

But on the next hole, Gotterup rolled in a 10-foot birdie for a two-shot advantage again.

The best round of the day belonged to England’s Justin Rose, who shot 63 and moved to sixth place at 11 under, which was one shot better than Austria’s Sepp Straka (67).

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished tied for eighth at 9 under after his second 67 of the tournament.

Defending champion Robert MacIntyre of Scotland had a 71 for the second time in the tournament and finished at 2 over and tied for 65th.

Because of weather concerns mostly related to fog, tee times were moved up and golfers were placed in threesomes.

Gooch wins again

in LIV An

Talor Gooch parlayed a 4-shot lead going into the day at LIV Golf Andalucia into a 1-shot tournament championship on Sunday at Sotogrande, Spain.

Gooch shot a 1-under-par 70 with four birdies to finish at 8-under 206 for the tournament. He was under par in each round, with his sizzling 5-under 66 on Saturday proving to be essential in the win.

Gooch pocketed a crucial birdie on the par-5 No. 17, ultimately assuring him the lead going into the final hole. He went into the par-4 No. 18 knowing he’d need par for the win, following Jon Rahm’s long putt to save par on that same hole.

“I can only say I made one bad swing and that was the tee shot on 18,” said Rahm, who finished with a 65.

Par for Gooch proved manageable enough, as he overcame falling into a tie for the lead with a bogey on Hole 14 by shooting 2-under golf the rest of the way, with an additional birdie on 15 and then 18.

A product of Spain, Rahm thrilled the partisan home crowd when he forged that tie at 6-under through 14 with a birdie on the par-4, 370-yard hole and again with his par-save on 18.

Rahm matched Gooch with a birdie on 17 but couldn’t find a second at 18, settling for a 7-under tournament and second-place finish despite pacing the field with a 6-under round.

Rahm finished his round with six birdies and no bogeys.

“I mean, today was a really good round,” Rahm said. “Honestly, I probably hit it better than I have in the last year and a half. Started seeing some shots that reminded me of some other good weeks, and once I got it going today and I felt comfortable on the greens, it was fun to put myself in that situation.”

Rahm’s Legion XIII teammate Tom McKibbin (66 on Sunday) helped their team take that competition with his 4-under finish, good for a tie for fourth among individuals, with Branden Grace (69) of South Africa. Abraham Ancer (66) of Mexico finished third at 5-under.

Ancer’s day helped Sergio Garcia’s (1 under) Fireballs GC team finish second.

Gooch’s Smash GC, captained by Brooks Koepka, finished tied for third with 4Aces GC.

Grace Kim tops Jeeno Thitikul

in playoff to win Evian Championship

Australian Grace Kim saved her best for last as she won her first major title at the Evian Championship on Sunday in Evian-les-Bains, France.

After spinning her wheels through the first 14 holes — an eagle, two birdies, two bogeys, a double bogey and eight pars — Kim ended her round with birdies at 15 and 16 and a final-hole eagle to force a playoff with World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand. Kim won with an eagle on the second playoff hole.

Kim and Thitikul entered the final round at Evian Resort Golf Club in a four-way tie for second, one shot behind co-leaders Cara Gainer of England and Australia’s Gabriela Ruffels. Kim and Thitikul each turned in 4-under rounds of 67 to finish in regulation at 14-under 270.

Thitikul was steady throughout the bogey-free round, recording four birdies. It was nothing like the roller coaster for Kim, whose putt on 18 sealed the playoff, then a miraculous chip-in from the penalty area to stay alive on the first playoff hole.

“I wasn’t worried,” she said. “Dropped the ball and it kind of ended up in a pretty decent lie and just wanted to make sure I got it there. Yeah, just happened to have chipped it in. I don’t know if I can do it again. That was great.”

And the putt to win on the second playoff hole had her in a fog.