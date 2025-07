Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

Services for George Ann O’Bannon, 76, of Flint will be held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Tyler. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Resthaven Memorial Park in Corsicana under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to service.