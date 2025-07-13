High Plains Shootout has New Diana, Hallsville reps

East Texas will be represented on the field and in the dugout when the High Plains Shootout opens on Monday in Enid, Oklahoma.

Longtime New Diana head coach Bernie Martinez will be a coach for Texas’ Red team, and Hallsville’s Dunn Smith will suit up for that team. New Diana’s Levi Green will play for Texas’ Navy Team (Martinez can not coach his own players in the event).

The Shootout is set for Monday through Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The Red team will play twice on Monday, twice on Tuesday and once on Wednesday. The Navy team will play once on Monday, twice on Tuesday and twice on Wednesday.

“It’s a chance to be around good players and celebrate them and to be around good coaches,” said Martinez, who was selected to coach in the High Plains Shootout due to his affiliation with the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association where he recently finished a term as a regional director.

“It’s just going to be a great time of sharing information and stories, getting to learn from other coaches and other systems and to celebrate the good talent and quality coaches there.”

There’s also some state pride on the line in an event that is for players who finished their sophomore or junior seasons and features teams from Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.







Martinez led New Diana to a 29-6-1 record this past season. The Eagles defeated De Kalb (5-4, 1-0), Edgewood (1-0, 2-0) and Paradise (7-0, 4-3) in the playoffs before falling to Boyd (9-0, 8-0).

He has carved out a 268-238-1 record in his career, including a 174-90-1 worksheet at New Diana.

Green hit .333 for New Diana this past season with three triples, seven doubles, 27 RBI, 22 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 10 attempts. As a sophomore in 2023, he hit .284 with seven doubles, 15 runs scored, 12 RBI and was 9 for 10 on stolen base attempts.

Hallsville finished the 2024 season with a 22-11 record, and Smith hit .424 with two home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 31 RBI, 25 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 10 attempts.