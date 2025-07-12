Who is Ryan Nembhard? Five things to know about Mavericks’ two-way guard out of Gonzaga Published 12:54 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Ryan Nembhard follows through on a three-point shot following their first summer league practice in Dallas, July 8, 2025.

While the majority of focus and attention was on the No. 1 overall pick, Cooper Flagg, in the Dallas Mavericks’ Summer League opener, a diminutive but mighty guard stole the show.

Recently signed two-way, undrafted guard Ryan Nembhard out of Gonzaga could find his way into a reserve role for Dallas come the regular season.

Here are five things to know about Nembhard:

1. The basics

Name: Ryan Nembhard

Birthdate: March 10, 2003 (22 years old)







Hometown: Newmarket, Ontario, Canada

College: Gonzaga and Creighton

Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 pounds

2. Montverde connection

Nembhard and his brother, Andrew (we’ll get to the brother aspect later), both attended the preparatory basketball factory, Montverde Academy in Central Florida.

That school name may sound familiar because it’s also where Dallas Mavericks’ No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NBA draft, Cooper Flagg, played.

The two newest Mavs missed each other by a couple of years, but both starred under head coach Kevin Boyle.

3. Assist machine and Zag exploits

Nembhard isn’t just a good passer; he’s a great passer.

He ranks in the top 25 all-time for assists in a career for NCAA Division I men’s players with 882. During his senior season at Gonzaga this past year, he broke records by leading the NCAA in assists with 325.

That amount was the most assists in one season by any Gonzaga Bulldog and any player in West Coast Conference history, which is of particular interest considering the NBA’s all-time assist leader, John Stockton, played all four of his collegiate seasons for Gonzaga and in the West Coast Conference.

Nembhard’s most impressive performances in a Zag uniform came in wins against the best teams in the West Coast Conference, not named Saint Mary’s in Santa Clara and San Francisco in Spokane. He posted 16 points and 15 assists, then 18 points and 13 assists, respectively.

Oh, and he racked up an eye-watering 16 assists in a win in Gonzaga’s regular season finale at San Francisco.

4. Brotherly connection

If, along with Nembhard’s high school, his last name also sounds familiar, that’s because his brother is a standout NBA player in his own right.

Andrew Nembhard, the older brother of Ryan, also starred at Gonzaga (also after transferring in from a different school) and was a pivotal player on the Indiana Pacers’ recent run to the 2025 NBA Finals.

Andrew is four inches taller than his brother Ryan, but both share similarities in their propensity to be pass-first point guards, who have an ability to go get their teams buckets when in need.

Andrew averaged 10 points and five assists per game this past year in Indiana, but is more commonly known for his ability to raise his level of play when the playoffs come around. In the 2023-24 NBA playoffs, he hit a deep, game-winning three in Game 3 of the team’s Eastern Conference semifinals series against the New York Knicks.

Just this past year, he turned heads with his ferocious defense on both NBA all-star Jalen Brunson and fellow Canadian National Team guard and NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Mavs will be hoping that Ryan can channel some of his brother’s abilities on defense and offense.

5. Impressive debut

As mentioned earlier, the undrafted Nembhard stole the show in Las Vegas in the Mavs’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nembhard totaled 21 points and five assists. Perhaps most impressively was how the six-foot guard got his points. He converted multiple jumpers from long range, drove to the bucket various times and showcased an ability to create his own shot off the dribble, which prompted ESPN’s Mark Jones to compare him to his brother.

©2025 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.