Swiatek defeats Anisimova to win Wimbledon ladies title Published 3:30 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

Iga Swiatek is shown after winning the ladies Wimbledon Championship on Saturday. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland dominated No. 13 Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win her first Wimbledon championship on Saturday in London.

It is the sixth Grand Slam singles title for Swiatek and her first tournament victory since Roland Garros in 2024. She has never lost a Grand Slam final.

The lopsided result was the first “double bagel” in a major final since Steffi Graff routed Natasha Zvereva 6-0, 6-0 to win the 1988 French Open.

Anisimova, 23, was appearing in her first major final.

Anisimova committed five double faults and finished with only eight winners and 28 unforced errors.

Swiatek never faced a break point in the 54-minute triumph to become Poland’s first Wimbledon singles champion. She converted six of nine break chances and finished with 10 winners and 11 unforced errors.







Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland, improved to 6-0 in major finals, adding Wimbledon — the first title of her professional career at any grass-court tournament — to her collection of four French Open trophies and one US Open. She becomes the eighth women’s player all time — and only active one — to win a major title on all three surfaces.

The previous 6-0, 6-0 Wimbledon women’s final was all the way back in 1911, when Dorothea Lambert Chambers defeated Dora Boothby.

“Honestly, I didn’t even dream [of this], because for me, it was just, like, way too far, you know?” Swiatek said during the on-court ceremony as the Princess of Wales presented the trophies. “I feel like I’m already an experienced player after winning the Slams before, but I never really expected this one.

“I want to thank my team — they believed in me more than I did.”

Swiatek’s victory on a sunny, breezy afternoon at Centre Court was her 100th at a major, coming in her 120th career Grand Slam match. She’s the fastest woman to 100 major match wins since Serena Williams, who reached the mark in 116 matches at the 2004 US Open.

Swiatek is the eighth consecutive first-time women’s champion at Wimbledon.

“No matter what happened today,” Swiatek told Anisimova, “you should be proud of the work you’re doing.”

When it was over, while Swiatek climbed into the stands to celebrate with her team, Anisimova sat on the sideline in tears.

“You’re such an incredible player. It obviously showed today,” Anisimova told Swiatek during the ceremony. “You’ve been such an inspiration to me. Just an unbelievable athlete.”

Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida, was a semifinalist at age 17 at the 2019 French Open. Her father died soon after that. On Saturday, Anisimova’s mother flew to England, a rare instance of her attending one of her daughter’s matches.

“My mom is the most selfless person I know, and she’s done everything to get me to this point in my life,” said a tearful Anisimova, then spoke to her mother directly, saying: “Thank you for being here and breaking the superstition of flying in.”

And then, with a chuckle, Anisimova added: “It’s definitely not why I lost today.”

“It’s been an incredible fortnight for me. Even though I ran out of gas a bit today, and I wish that I could put on a better performance for all of you,” Anisimova told the crowd, “you guys have still been there for me and lifted me up today.”

Brits win men’s Wimbledon

doubles for first time since 1936

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool became the first British men since 1936 to win the men’s doubles championship at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The duo won the All England Club trophy with their 6-2, 7-6 (3) defeat of Rinky Hijikata of Australia and David Pel of the Netherlands.