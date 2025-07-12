MLB Glance

Published 1:26 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

American League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Toronto 55 39 .585 —

NY Yankees 53 41 .564 2

Boston 51 45 .531 5

Tampa Bay 50 46 .526 5.5

Baltimore 43 50 .462 11.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Detroit 59 36 .621 —

Minnesota 46 48 .489 12.5

Kansas City 46 49 .484 13

Cleveland 44 49 .473 14

ChicagoWS 32 63 .337 27

West Division

W L PCT GB

Houston 55 39 .585 —

Seattle 49 45 .521 6

Texas 47 48 .495 8.5

LA Angels 46 48 .489 9

Athletics 39 57 .406 17

National League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Philadelphia 54 40 .574 —

NY Mets 54 41 .568 .5

Miami 42 51 .452 11.5

Atlanta 41 52 .441 12.5

Washington 38 56 .404 16

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Chicago Cubs 55 39 .585 —

Milwaukee 54 40 .574 1

St. Louis 50 45 .526 5.5

Cincinnati 48 47 .505 7.5

Pittsburgh 38 57 .400 17.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

LA Dodgers 56 39 .589 —

San Francisco 52 43 .547 4

San Diego 51 43 .543 4.5

Arizona 46 49 .484 10

Colorado 22 72 .234 33.5

Friday, July 11

New York Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2

Seattle 12, Detroit 3

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings

New York Mets 8, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, Houston 3

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 8, Washington 3

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 5

Los Angeles Angels 6, Arizona 5

San Diego 4, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 7, Athletics 6

San Francisco 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7

Saturday, July 12

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 9-3) at New York Yankees (Fried 11-2), 12:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 3-4) at Detroit (Mize 9-2), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2) at Minnesota (undecided), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (undecided) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-9), 1:15 p.m.

Miami (Junk 3-1) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 3:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 6-5), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Blalock 0-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-7), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 8-4) at Boston (Crochet 9-4), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-9) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 3:10 p.m.

New York Mets (Montas 1-1) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Ogasawara 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-9) at Los Angeles Angels (Kikuchi 3-6), 8:38 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 6-6) at Athletics (Lopez 2-5), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 13

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-3) at New York Yankees (Warren 6-4), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Perez 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 0-3), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-6) at Boston (Bello 5-3), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-9), 12:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-9), 12:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 6-3) at Houston (Brown 9-3), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-6), 1:10 p.m.

New York Mets (undecided) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 7-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-4), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (undecided) at St. Louis (Gray 9-3), 1:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7) at San Francisco (Ray 9-3), 3:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 5-3) at Athletics (Springs 7-6), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at Los Angeles Angels (Soriano 6-6), 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sanchez 7-2) at San Diego (Pivetta 9-2), 3:10 p.m.

Monday, July 14

No games scheduled

Tuesday, July 15

All-Star Game at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (FOX)

Wednesday, July 16

No games scheduled

Thursday, July 17

No games scheduled

Friday, July 18

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 5:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Athletics at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

New York Yankees at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.