MLB Glance
Published 1:26 am Saturday, July 12, 2025
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Trending
Toronto 55 39 .585 —
NY Yankees 53 41 .564 2
Boston 51 45 .531 5
Tampa Bay 50 46 .526 5.5
Baltimore 43 50 .462 11.5
Central Division
Trending
W L PCT GB
Detroit 59 36 .621 —
Minnesota 46 48 .489 12.5
Kansas City 46 49 .484 13
Cleveland 44 49 .473 14
ChicagoWS 32 63 .337 27
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 55 39 .585 —
Seattle 49 45 .521 6
Texas 47 48 .495 8.5
LA Angels 46 48 .489 9
Athletics 39 57 .406 17
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Philadelphia 54 40 .574 —
NY Mets 54 41 .568 .5
Miami 42 51 .452 11.5
Atlanta 41 52 .441 12.5
Washington 38 56 .404 16
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Chicago Cubs 55 39 .585 —
Milwaukee 54 40 .574 1
St. Louis 50 45 .526 5.5
Cincinnati 48 47 .505 7.5
Pittsburgh 38 57 .400 17.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 56 39 .589 —
San Francisco 52 43 .547 4
San Diego 51 43 .543 4.5
Arizona 46 49 .484 10
Colorado 22 72 .234 33.5
Friday, July 11
New York Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2
Seattle 12, Detroit 3
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings
New York Mets 8, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, Houston 3
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 8, Washington 3
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 5
Los Angeles Angels 6, Arizona 5
San Diego 4, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 7, Athletics 6
San Francisco 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7
Saturday, July 12
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 9-3) at New York Yankees (Fried 11-2), 12:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 3-4) at Detroit (Mize 9-2), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2) at Minnesota (undecided), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (undecided) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-9), 1:15 p.m.
Miami (Junk 3-1) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 3:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 6-5), 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (Blalock 0-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-7), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 8-4) at Boston (Crochet 9-4), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-9) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 3:10 p.m.
New York Mets (Montas 1-1) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Ogasawara 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 7-9) at Los Angeles Angels (Kikuchi 3-6), 8:38 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 6-6) at Athletics (Lopez 2-5), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday, July 13
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-3) at New York Yankees (Warren 6-4), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Perez 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 0-3), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-6) at Boston (Bello 5-3), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-9), 12:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-9), 12:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 6-3) at Houston (Brown 9-3), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-6), 1:10 p.m.
New York Mets (undecided) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 7-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-4), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (undecided) at St. Louis (Gray 9-3), 1:15 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7) at San Francisco (Ray 9-3), 3:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berrios 5-3) at Athletics (Springs 7-6), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at Los Angeles Angels (Soriano 6-6), 3:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sanchez 7-2) at San Diego (Pivetta 9-2), 3:10 p.m.
Monday, July 14
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 15
All-Star Game at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (FOX)
Wednesday, July 16
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 17
No games scheduled
Friday, July 18
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 5:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Athletics at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
New York Yankees at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.