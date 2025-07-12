‘I’m a monster’: Upshur County man gets 90 years for child sexual assault Published 5:30 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

An Upshur County man has been sentenced to 90 years after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Before becoming eligible for parole, Gary Christopher Durham, 34, must serve at least 30 years day for day, and eligibility for parole does not mean that parole will be granted, according to the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 25, 2024, the Upshur County Sheriff s Office was advised by the victim’s mother that she had found a video on the phone of her boyfriend, Durham, that depicted him sexually assaulting her daughter, the district attorney’s office said.

After deputies arrived at the home, Durham showed up shortly later because the victim’s mother had called him at work to confront him, the district attorney’s office said.

When Durham arrived, he dropped to his knees and stated, “I’m a monster.”

The first assault occurred when the child was between the age of 8 or 9 and Durham was 33. The offense date returned by the grand jury indictment was Oct. 1, 2022.