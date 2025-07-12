Harper: Succulents are an easy way to get started with plants Published 5:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Let’s start as beginners in the succulent world. We all start somewhere, right? Succulents are a great way to get started in the plant kingdom. Easy and very rewarding to grow, not to mention just plain fun!

Succulents are defined as plants that have thickened, fleshy and engorged leaves, usually to retain water in arid climates or poor soil conditions, from the Latin word, “Sucus” meaning ‘juice’ or ‘sap.’ Succulents are low maintenance, in fact, they thrive on minimal watering or pruning, they store water in those fleshy leaves, stems, or roots, allowing them to survive in arid conditions. Very versatile, they will thrive indoors or out, bright light or some shade. Terrariums, hanging pots and rock gardens all showcase their uniqueness.

Now let’s talk about maintenance. Indoor succulents should be placed in bright, indirect sunlight. They love natural light, so a south facing window is ideal. Choose well-draining soil specifically designed for succulents. Opt for natural materials like terracotta or ceramic pots with drainage holes. Be aware of watering, succulents hold more water than we might think. Overwatering can lead to root rot or other not so nice problems. A good rule of thumb is to lightly water once a week during the spring and summer months. Less frequently during fall and winter. If you are going for several in a lone pot, be sure and give them room to grow and spread their wings!

Most of all, don’t be afraid to try them. It’s rewarding and fun and hard to fail at if you give them just a little attention, they will give you loads of pleasure and beauty and they live a long time.

Here are a few that are great for beginners:

Aloe Vera: known for its medicinal gel, very easy to care for.







Jade plant: Dark green oval leaves, hence Jade in its name, semi woody stems thrives in shade to full sun, both indoors and outdoors

Echeveria: Rosette-shaped succulents that come in various colors, another low maintenance gem.

Zebra Haworthia: Striking white stripes adds wonderful visual interest.

Tiger Jawa: Very unique in that it actually resembles tiger jaws.

— Smith County Master Gardeners are volunteer educators certified and coordinated by the Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service.