Flying Bison score win over TimberHogs Published 6:53 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

ABILENE — Rodrigo Bravo homered, doubled and drove in four runs, and the Abilene Flying Bison put the game away with a six-run inning late on the way to an 11-2 win over the Piney Woods TimberHogs on Friday.

The win moves Abilene to 25-12 in the Mid-America League standings, while Piney Woods drops to 11-26.

The teams were slated to play twice on Saturday, but that twinbill was postponed due to inclement weather. The Bison and TimberHogs were scheduled to play at 3 and 6 p.m. on Sunday in Abilene. After an off day on Monday, Abilene visits Piney Woods for a 7 p.m. contest on Tuesday, games at 6 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 p.m. on Thursday.

In Friday’s contest, Abilene led 3-0 after five innings, but the TimberHogs scored twice in the top of the sixth to keep it close.

After scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh, the Bison put things away with six in the eighth.

Wyatt Fielding singled and drove in three runs for the Bison. Yahir Ramirez singled twice and chased home two runs, and Hayden Ramage added a single and two RBI. Brandon Dickinson chipped in with two hits.







Emir Encalada went six innings on the mound for the pitching win. He struck out five, walked four and surrendered an earned run on four hits.

Garrett Sheffield doubled and drove in a run in the loss for the TimberHogs. C.J. Cepicky, Kahle Good and Alexander Everett all added one hit for the ‘Hogs.

Grayson Deal went six innings on the hill and took the loss. He fanned four, walked six and allowed four earned runs on four hits. Jared Henchek was touched for seven earned runs on six hits in 1.2 innings.