Wife of business owner convicted of killing Tyler teen pleads guilty to tampering

Published 5:40 am Friday, July 11, 2025

By Zak Wellerman, CBS19

Seferino Bautista-Renteria and Corina Lizeth Bautista

The wife of a Tyler man convicted of killing a teenager pleaded guilty to tampering charges Thursday afternoon.

Corina Bautista entered a guilty plea to tampering with evidence in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Rawly “Eli” Sanchez, on the Fourth of July last year in Tyler. She was then sentenced to four years in prison.

Her husband, Seferino Bautista-Renteria, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for murdering Sanchez when the teen and his friends were making a U-turn near his business, Bautista Auto Sales, on the night of July 4, 2024. Sanchez was shot in the back of the head as the truck was driving away.

