Wife of business owner convicted of killing Tyler teen pleads guilty to tampering Published 5:40 am Friday, July 11, 2025

The wife of a Tyler man convicted of killing a teenager pleaded guilty to tampering charges Thursday afternoon.

Corina Bautista entered a guilty plea to tampering with evidence in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Rawly “Eli” Sanchez, on the Fourth of July last year in Tyler. She was then sentenced to four years in prison.