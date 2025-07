Published 6:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Celebration of Life for Mr. Thomas Spigner, 96, of Tyler, is scheduled for 11 am, Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. M.K. Mast, eulogist. Burial will be in Jones Mims Memorial Gardens under direction of John R Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be Friday, 2-8 pm at the funeral home.