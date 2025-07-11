State leaders form select committees to investigate deadly Texas floods Published 5:30 am Friday, July 11, 2025

AUSTIN – State leaders on Thursday announced the creation of special committees to investigate the deadly Texas Hill Country floods — and focused on how to quickly get relief to the region, where warning systems need to be shored up, and how to answer “the many questions to which the public demands answers.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows, both Republicans, said in a joint statement Wednesday that the new Select Committees on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding in the Texas House and Senate would meet as one panel starting with a public hearing in Austin on July 23.

At least 121 people have been confirmed dead resulting from the deadly flash floods that hit the Texas Hill Country on July 4, with search efforts continuing for over 160 others who remain missing.

Gov. Greg Abbott has directed lawmakers to address several issues related to the flood when they convene for a special legislative session starting July 21, including emergency communications and response, relief funding, warning systems, and disaster preparedness and recovery.

The joint panel “is just the beginning of the Legislature looking at every aspect of this tragic event,” Patrick said, in an apparent reference to calls for accountability over warning times and other disaster management questions.

“Right now, we must focus on the recovery of those still missing, then rebuilding communities in flooded areas,” he said. “In the coming year, and into the next regular legislative session, we will gather all the facts and answer the many questions to which the public demands answers. I look forward to working with Speaker Burrows on these critical issues.”







Only Abbott can direct lawmakers on what can be done during a special session. Anything outside those boundaries can be sent to his desk but would be subject to legislative vulnerabilities and delays.

But the panel is willing to look outside of Abbott’s session agenda for those answers, the joint statement said.

“The committees will strive to address the current needs and resources necessary to avoid such devastating impacts along our rivers in the future,” the statement said. “If solutions emerge that are not on the call, the House and Senate are committed to bringing them to the forefront to advocate for their ultimate passage.”

Burrows and Patrick will each appoint nine members to the panels, which will hold hearings as one panel. The first will take place at the Texas Capitol, with a second planned in Kerrville to be more accessible to locals who have been impacted. Details of those meetings had not been posted early Thursday.

“Our hearts are with the families across Texas who lost loved ones or saw their homes and livelihoods swept away in the recent, catastrophic floods,” Burrows said. “In the face of such devastation, Texans deserve swift, united action. … With only 30 days to act, we must make every moment count. This effort is about moving quickly to help Texans recover and laying the foundation to better protect our communities — and our children — from future disasters.”