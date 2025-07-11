Smith-Shively: Summer means 4-H fun in Smith County Published 4:02 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Summer is the perfect time for youth to learn, grow, and explore new interests – and 4-H offers just the place to do that!

Through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension ‘s 4-H program in Smith County, young people have the chance to take part in hands-on summer activities that build leadership, responsibility, and life skills. From livestock and gardening projects to robotics, nutrition, fashion, photography, and community service, there’s something for every interest.

4-H members don’t just have fun – they grow in confidence, make lasting friendships, and learn how to give back to their communities. Many also prepare for future careers through mentorship and real-world learning.

Whether your child is already involved or you’re looking to join, summer is a great time to get started.

4-H is open to youth ages 8-18, and there are even opportunities for younger children through Clover Kids.

For more information about 4-H and how to get involved, contact Smith County Extension Office at (903) 590-2980 or visit Smith County Extension Website or Smith County 4-H Facebook Page.







— Amy Smith-Shively is the Family & Community Health Agent for Smith County.