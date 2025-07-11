Seven-run inning propels Rangers past Angels Published 2:56 am Friday, July 11, 2025

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Marcus Semien went 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored and Adolis Garcia homered and had two hits and three RBIs as the Texas Rangers used a seven-run third inning to cruise to an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Corey Seager also had two hits and a walk and two RBIs and Evan Carter doubled and had two hits for Texas, which earned a split of the four-game series.

Patrick Corbin (6-7) picked up the win, allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings, the 13th consecutive start that he’s gone at least five innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Zach Neto homered, doubled and had three hits and Taylor Ward added two hits, including a two-run homer, for Los Angeles, which lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Jack Kochanowicz (3-9) suffered the loss, allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks over 2 2/3 innings.

Texas parlayed four consecutive one-out singles by Seager, Semien, Garcia and Jonas Heim into a 2-0 lead in the first inning with Garcia and Heim picking up the RBIs.







The Rangers then broke the game open in the third, sending up 12 men while increasing the lead to 9-0. Seager had a two-run single, Jake Burger had an RBI double and Wyatt Langford, Carter and Semien each added RBI singles during an inning that featured six hits, three walks and a run-scoring balk by Kochanowicz.

Los Angeles cut the lead to 9-2 in the fifth on Ward’s 21st home run, a 407-foot drive over the bullpens in left, driving in Neto, who had doubled.

The Angels closed to 9-3 in the sixth on an RBI single by LaMonte Wade Jr. but Garcia put the Rangers back in front by eight runs, 11-3, in the eighth with a two-run homer to center.

Neto ended the scoring with a 424-foot solo homer to left-center with two outs in the bottom of the ninth off reliever Dane Dunning, his 14th home run of the season.