Published 6:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Rita “Grammy” Miles, 71, of Grand Saline, passed away on July 9, 2025. She was born October 9, 1953, in Seagraves.

A celebration of Rita’s life will be held, by her family, at Riverside Mission Church on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 2 p.m., with Bro. Donnie Herring and Pastor Jimmy Miles officiating.