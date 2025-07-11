Rep. Gooden: One Big, Beautiful victory for America Published 5:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Last November, 77 million Americans sent a clear message: stop the open borders, crippling inflation, and weakness on the world stage. After four years of Biden’s failures, they chose a course correction. A course correction that Trump and Republicans have delivered through the One Big Beautiful Bill.

A top priority for Americans has been securing the border. Under Biden, more than eight million illegal immigrants poured into the country. Cartels, fentanyl, and violent criminals exploited a wide-open border while federal agents were handcuffed by Washington’s apathy. The Big Beautiful Bill changes that by:

• Securing $165 billion in funds to bolster DHS efforts

• Hiring 10,000 new ICE agents

• Finishing the border wall

• Funding at least 1 million deportations per year







• Providing law enforcement with new resources and funding to permanently end the border crisis.

This is how we restore order, protect American lives, and reestablish sovereignty.

Security isn’t just about stopping people from crossing our border — it’s also about helping working Americans get ahead again. Biden’s policies drove up prices, shrank paychecks, and made daily life unaffordable for millions. The One Big Beautiful Bill reverses that decline by:

• Delivering up to $13,000 increase in Americans’ take-home pay

• Eliminating taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security income.

• Making the Child Tax Credit permanent

• Expanding access to affordable childcare and paid family leave.

• Restoring incentives for Made-in-America manufacturing

• Allowing full expensing of new equipment

• Revitalizing Opportunity Zones that will lift forgotten communities across the country. This bill doesn’t just talk about hardworking Americans — it delivers for them.

Finally, Americans knew that we could not afford to continue projecting weakness abroad. Under Biden, our enemies grew bolder. Iran funded terror proxies. China escalated threats in the South China Sea. Russia launched a territorial war against a sovereign nation. President Trump promised peace through strength—and he’s already delivered on it. When Iran threatened chaos, Trump responded with bold and precise action that forced a ceasefire in three days. That’s leadership. That’s deterrence. The One Big Beautiful Bill builds on that foundation by:

• Investing $150 billion in American defense.

• Modernizing our military and expanding readiness

• Funding the Golden Dome missile defense system

• Countering the rising threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party • Investing $9 billion in quality-of-life improvements for servicemen and women.

This bill isn’t just a list of policies — it’s a turning point. It reflects the will of the American people and the strength of their convictions. They voted for secure borders, booming paychecks, a powerful military, and a government that puts them first. That’s why I was proud to vote yes alongside my Republican colleagues to deliver the One Big Beautiful Bill and put America back on track.

— Congressman Lance Gooden represents Texas’ 5th district in the U.S. House of Representatives. The 5th District stretches from Dallas County to Henderson, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Wood, and Upshur counties.