Man gets 35 years in connection with Tyler teen’s fatal fentanyl overdose Published 5:20 am Friday, July 11, 2025

An East Texas man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a deadly fentanyl overdose in 2022.

Billy Maddox Jr., 29, of Tyler, pleaded guilty Thursday to tampering with evidence as well as failure to appear stemming from his criminal case over the fentanyl overdose that killed 17-year-old Preston Hawley on April 23, 2022.