Published 6:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Funeral services for Mr. Jeremiah Yarbrough, 53, Lindale, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at New Zion Baptist Church with Dr. S.L. Curry, Jr. as the eulogist. Burial will be in Center Cemtery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Yarbrough passed on July 5, 2025. He was born on November 2, 1971. Public viewing will be Friday, July 11, 2025, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.