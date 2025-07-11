Published 6:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Barbara Earlene James, born July 2, 1931, passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of July 8, 2025, having just celebrated her 94th birthday. Barbara was born in Mineola to parents Henry Neal and Maudie Penix; Maudie died when Barbara was eight. Barbara grew up on the family’s farm in Hainesville, helping to pick cotton and taking care of her younger brother Otho “Bud” Penix who predeceased her in 1984. Barbara graduated from Mineola High School in 1949, after which she earned a B.A. from East Texas Baptist University and a Master’s degree from S.M.U. Barbara was a schoolteacher for several years after graduation, including a brief stint teaching in Port Arthur, Texas.

Barbara married William E. “Bill” James in July 1955 (Bill had also spent some of his childhood growing up in Hainesville) and they lived in Dallas for over thirty years, before returning to Hainesville to build their dream home and fully enjoy country living in Wood County. Bill and Barbara adopted two children, Alan in 1961 and Sherry in 1963. Alan died in 2022. Sherry married Chris Choate and they gave Bill and Barbara three grandchildren to fuss over, worry about and, in the case of Barbara, cook for: Christopher Austin, Scout Alexis and Cody James. Bill James, Barbara’s beloved husband, died in 2016 and, shortly afterwards, Barbara moved into The Wesley House in Quitman where she lived until her passing.

Barbara was a devout Christian and, quite possibly, an angel in disguise. If the church doors were unlocked, Barbara was probably inside. From Sunny Glen Baptist Church in Dallas to Hainesville Baptist Church and later Faith Baptist in Quitman, Barbara was always busy: teaching a Sunday school class, leading summertime VBS, singing in the choir, or helping a family in need with “church-lady” casseroles. In the past several years, Barbara’s “church time” centered mainly on group bible studies and the ministry provided by Bro. Don Masters who led weekly services at The Wesley House. One thing we know for sure: nobody loved Jesus more than Barbara, and she’s most certainly enjoying her time with him now and he’d better be ready for some bible drills …

Barbara was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, due to her husband Bill being a lifetime Freemason, and the Hainesville Community Club. She was also a 20-year volunteer at the hospital in Quitman. Barbara was a fantastic cook who made all the southern delicacies (butterbeans, cobblers, Hummingbird cakes and chess pies, at least a dozen side dishes piled on the dinner table, butter on everything!) … so good a cook, in fact, that Barbara’s children complained they never went to restaurants, except for El Chico or El Fenix after church on Sundays. She was also a lifelong dominoes player (“42”).

Barbara’s family, specifically her daughter Sherry, wish to thank the wonderful staff of the Wesley House for all the care, devotion and love they showed Barbara during her years living there. It’s a thankless and grossly undervalued job, and we so deeply appreciate all of your efforts and dedication … may you inherit the Kingdom of Heaven. Barbara loved you all!

Barbara is survived by her daughter Sherry Choate and her husband Chris of Fort Worth; three grandchildren, Austin, Alexis and Cody; her nephew Johnny Penix and niece Jenny Penix Williams; sister-in-law Wanda Barber; and nieces Toni and Joni and Toni’s husband Don Talasek, along with a vast and rambunctious clan of Talesek and Jones kids, in-laws, significant others and cousins. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother (Neal, Maudie and Bud Penix); her stepmother Annie Langley Penix, who Neal married when Barbara was an undergraduate student at ETBU; her husband of 51 years Bill James; and her son Alan. Barbara never met a stranger and had hundreds of friends and acquaintances, most of whom considered her one of the “sweetest” ladies they’d ever known … she seemed to know everybody, or least something about everybody, in Oak Cliff and in East Texas.

Barbara saw a lot in 94 years … The Great Depression, The Great Recession, one World War, Vietnam, 9/11, 17 U.S. Presidents, men on the moon and too many inventions and advancements to mention. Through it all, she loved her Lord, her family, her friends and East Texas. And, in her last few years, she laughed a lot. She was happy in this world, but it was time to go home …

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful.” 2 Timothy 4:7

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, July 11, 2025 at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery.