Published 6:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Services for Audrey Fisher Worthington Ewalt, 94, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 11, 2025, at the funeral home.