Joplin Outlaws sweep East Texas TimberHogs Published 9:03 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

TimberHogs logo

WHITE OAK – The Joplin Outlaws used a five-run eighth in the opening game and a two-run seventh in the nightcap to earn a pair of wins over the Piney Woods TimberHogs in Mid-America League action at City Park on Thursday.

The two losses (8-3 and 5-3) drop Piney Woods to 11-25 on the year. League-leading Joplin moves to 28-9.

The TimberHogs hit the road Friday to face Abilene in four games over three days, playing at 7 p.m. Friday, 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

After an off day on Monday, Piney Woods will return home to host Abilene in four games over three days with games at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, 6 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 p.m. on Thursday.

GAME 1

The TimberHogs took a 3-1 lead with a pair of runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, but Joplin scored lone runs in the sixth and seventh to tie it and then erupted for five in the eighth on the way to the 8-3 win.







Ravaughn Morgan and Blake Wilson both doubled for Joplin. Anthony Mazza added two hits, and Andre Jackson II, Tyler Brodrick, Landin Midgett, Garrett Springer and Morgan all drove in runs.

Beau Pastuer (1-1) earned the pitching win with 2.1 innings of work on the mound. He struck out four, walked three and allowed no runs on one hit.

Jared Henchek homered and singled and Garrett Sheffield doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Piney Woods. Jaxson Edwards singled twice, and Aramis Cruz and Hunter Southey both chipped in with singles. Southey also drove in a run.

Andrew Grooters started on the hill for the ‘Hogs and went 5.1 innings. He struck out five, walked seven and surrendered no earned runs on one hit. Tahj Cunningham (4-3) took the loss. He worked 2.2 innings, striking out five, walking four and giving up two earned runs on four hits.

GAME 2

Joplin led 3-0 after one inning, but the TimberHogs scored three times in the sixth to tie things. The Outlaws pushed two runs across in the top of the seventh and held on for the win.

Anthony Mazza and Landin Midgett both had two hits for the Outlaws, with Mazza driving in two runs and Midgett and Mark Ross adding an RBI apiece.

Walker Sweet (2-0) pitched a third of an inning and got the win. Marcus Young worked one inning and earned his fifth save. Lucas Vanlanduit struck out seven, walked three and gave up three earned runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings.

Austin O’Malley doubled twice and drove in two runs for Piney Woods. Garrett Sheffield added a double. Charles Chenail singled twice and drove in a run, and Kahle Good, Jaxson Edwards and Alexander Everett all singled.

Jose Acuna (1-1) took the loss on the hill. He struck out one, walked one and surrendered two earned runs on two hits in 1.1 innings. Jackson Wilkerson started on the mound for the ‘Hogs, striking out two, walking six and giving up three earned runs on four hits in 5.2 innings.