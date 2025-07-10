Jalissa’d Sims represents East Texas as Junior Miss Juneteenth in state pageant Published 5:40 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Jalissa'd Sims will represent East Texas as Junior Miss Juneteenth in the Miss Juneteenth Texas in Texas City on Saturday. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Jalissa’d Sims will compete as Junior Miss Juneteenth representing East Texas in the state pageant this weekend in Texas City. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Junior Miss Juneteenth East Texas, Jalissa’d Sims, is set to compete in the state finals this weekend. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

A young East Texas girl is shaping her future and educating others through the legacy of Juneteenth. This weekend, 8-year-old Jalissa’d Sims will carry that legacy to the stage as the East Texas representative for Junior Miss Juneteenth in the state finals.

“I’m excited,” Jalissa’d said. “We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Jalissa’d and her mom, Ashley, are heading to Texas City for the third annual Miss Juneteenth Texas pageant — the state’s qualifying event for the national Miss Juneteenth USA competition, which will be held in October in Galveston, the birthplace of the holiday.

“(Juneteenth) means a lot to me,” Jalissa’d said. “I think it means a lot to other people… I don’t know their feelings but I know my feelings and to me, it means we’re free.”

Alongside her mother, Jalissa’d stepped into the pageant world not only to represent beauty, but also to embody confidence and self-worth.

“We’re trying to uplift, not just dark skin tone girls, but every young lady, that you’re beautiful no matter what,” Ashley said. “We’re all different and that’s what makes us beautiful in the long run.”







Ashley said women of color sometimes feel their beauty is undervalued or overlooked, but pageants like Miss Juneteenth highlight and embrace the beauty of darker skin tones.

“All of our girls need to know that they are beautiful just the way they were born, the way God sent them,” Ashley said. “Sometimes young girls with darker skin tones don’t believe that they are pretty and that’s sad to me. So with the Juneteenth pageant, it kind of directs a light to brown girls or African girls with African-American descent… that they are beautiful.”

Ashley said she was surprised when she received a personal call from the state director inviting Jalissa’d to compete in Miss Juneteenth Texas.

“I was in shock,” she said. “It definitely made me feel that my daughter is not just a number. So when (the director) personally reached out to me, I felt like we were being seen.”

Before the journey of pageantry began, Ashley and her family experienced homelessness — a time marked by limited resources but an unshaken desire to provide more for her children.

“I’ve been having to sit back and watch other people do things with their children… and I wanted nothing more than to present them with those same opportunities,” Ashley said. “So when we learned about the pageant during my homelessness time and I knew then I needed to be a part of it… we were fairly new to the Tyler area and we’ve been into a very supportive community, and then it turned into something much more serious.”

Originally from Chicago, Ashley moved her children — 18-year-old twin boys, another set of twins Jalissa’d and her brother, and her 6-year-old daughter — to Texas for a fresh start after the death of her mother.

“I was lost,” Ashley said. “Everything in Chicago reminded me of her, I was like… I gotta get out of here. But this is not a sad story at all… it’s turned into something amazing.”

Before moving to the Rose City, Ashley didn’t fully recognize the significance of Juneteenth.

“It’s been quite the enlightenment… we didn’t celebrate it at all,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot about what it means and how it brings, not only the Black community, but so many other communities and cultures together. Like, it’s not just about us… it takes all of us to come together.”

No matter what happens this weekend, Ashley’s overall goal is to be more proactive in the community, whether it’s being part of a drive, to assist with donations or be a part of food pantries.

“We aren’t just trying to bring home a crown,” she said. “We want to be more aware about what Juneteenth actually means. It’s not all about pretty dresses and getting dressed up… it’s more than that.”

Every day, Jalissa’d finds time to prepare. Whether it’s practicing her pageant walk or refining her dance moves, she’s focused on bringing her best to the stage. But when she’s not busy, she likes to read, draw, and spend time with her family by watching movies.

“I didn’t think that we would ever be a part of something like this,” Ashley said. “With the opportunity for her to go on and compete with other winners, it’s just amazing to me.”

Jalissa’d understands the importance of what she represents, but like most 8-year-old girls, she delights in the joy of dressing up and taking the stage.

“Being in the pageant is fun because you can dress up, show off your talent and really show what you can do,” she said.

If Jalissa’d places Saturday, she will advance to the sixth annual Miss Juneteenth USA competition and compete for bigger prizes, including cash scholarships, sponsored gifts, and beauty collections.

“We’re ready to go to the pageant this weekend and show the rest of Texas what East Texas is made of,” Ashley said. “We plan on bringing home the crown, but nevertheless, we’re just excited to be a part of the experience.”