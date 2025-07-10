Trout’s 2 HRs power Angels by Rangers Published 1:22 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Los Angeles Angels scored an 11-8 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif. ( Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jorge Soler hit a two-run go-ahead homer in the bottom of the eighth and Mike Trout belted two home runs and drove in three runs to power the Los Angeles Angels to an 11-8 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

It was the 29th multi-homer game of Trout’s career and third of the season. Travis d’Arnaud also homered and had two hits and two runs scored and Zach Neto added two hits and two runs scored for Los Angeles. Jose Fermin (2-0) picked up the win with a hitless inning of relief and Kenley Jansen notched his 16th save with a scoreless ninth.

Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs, Kyle Higashioka homered and had two hits and two RBIs, Josh Smith had two doubles and two runs scored and Wyatt Langford added two hits, two runs scored and also stole two bases for Texas, which lost for the third time in four games.

Luke Jackson (2-5) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on four hits in an inning of relief.

Texas took a 1-0 lead in the first when Smith led off with a double into the right field corner, advanced to third on a flyout to right by Corey Seager and scored on a ground out by Semien.