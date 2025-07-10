Troup’s American Legion to host Touch-A-Truck event in Whitehouse Published 5:15 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Troup’s American Legion Post 418 will host a Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot of Black Hawk Creek Grill, located at 20255 Highway 110 South in Whitehouse.

Sponsored by Humana, the event will feature a variety of emergency and service vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars. Children and families will have the opportunity to explore the vehicles and meet first responders. A sensory-friendly hour will be held from 10 to 11:00 a.m., with reduced lights and sound.

Kona Ice will be available for purchase. Humana and Child Care Services will also be on-site, providing resources and information.

Admission is $7 per family (two adults and children) or $3 per individual if paying with cash. Credit card payments are $10 per family or $4 per individual. Proceeds will benefit the local American Legion.