Troup’s American Legion to host Touch-A-Truck event in Whitehouse

Published 5:15 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Jennifer Scott

PHOTOS: Touch a Truck event

Troup’s American Legion Post 418 will host a Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot of Black Hawk Creek Grill, located at 20255  Highway 110 South in Whitehouse.

Sponsored by Humana, the event will feature a variety of emergency and service vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars. Children and families will have the opportunity to explore the vehicles and meet first responders. A sensory-friendly hour will be held from 10 to 11:00 a.m., with reduced lights and sound.

Kona Ice will be available for purchase. Humana and Child Care Services will also be on-site, providing resources and information.

Admission is $7 per family (two adults and children) or $3 per individual if paying with cash. Credit card payments are $10 per family or $4 per individual. Proceeds will benefit the local American Legion.

 

About Jennifer Scott

Multimedia reporter and animal lover on the education beat. I am an Alabama native with a bachelor's in journalism from Troy University. I've been married to my college sweetheart since 2012, and we have enjoyed living in East Texas since moving up from the Houston area in 2021. We love all things Disney and dogs!

Please send me story ideas or questions to jennifer.scott@tylerpaper.com.

email author More by Jennifer

You Might Like