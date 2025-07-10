Practice creativity, get your caffeine fix and more this weekend in East Texas Published 5:35 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.

Treasures on Canvas exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 and 12, Goodman-LeGrand Museum, 624 North Broadway Ave., Tyler. Third annual exhibition features artwork inspired by the house and grounds at the museum. Cost: Free. Information: Debbie Isham at (903) 531-1286 or email at disham@tylertexas.com.

God and the Great Outdoors Expo, 3 to 8 p.m. July 11, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 12 and noon to 6 p.m. July 13, The Oil Palace, 10408 Texas 64 East, Tyler. The family-friendly expo will bring together outdoor enthusiasts, sportsmen and faith-driven individuals for a weekend of inspiration, adventure and community. Attendees can explore exhibits featuring hunting, fishing, camping and outdoor gear as well as enjoy live demonstrations, guest speakers and interactive activities for all ages. Tickets: godandthegreatoutdoors.com/ .

Tyler Coffee Crawl, 6 a.m. to noon July 12, multiple businesses in Tyler. Get ready for a caffeine‑fueled adventure through six coffee shops starting at Big Shot: Coffee House then Crema Coffee Co, Likewise Coffee, The Foundry Coffee House, Brady’s Coffee and finally at Enoch’s Wine & Coffee House. Drive time is about 40 minutes with 30 minutes at each location. Wristband colors are assigned automatically by wave. Participants must have a wrist band to access the special Coffee Crawl Menu each shop will have. Big Shot Coffee House is at 16700 FM 2493, No. 1600, Tyler. Sign up at tinyurl.com/tylercoffeecrawl .

Troup’s American Legion Post 418 Touch-A-Truck, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the parking lot of Black Hawk Creek Grill, located at 20255 Highway 110 South in Whitehouse. Admission is $7 per family (two adults and children) or $3 per individual if paying with cash. Proceeds will benefit the local American Legion.

Zumba class, 2 to 3 p.m. July 12, Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cost: $20







Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., July 12, corner of High and Cotton streets, downtown Longview. The market, a project of Preservation Longview, provides residents and visitors the opportunity to buy locally grown produce and other products directly from farmers and other merchants. Admission: Free.

Family Fun Saturday at Callie’s Acre, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12, 10589 Texas 300, Longview. Attractions include Noah’s Ark Road Show Indoor Petting Zoo, pony rides, obstacle course, giant inflatable slide, bounce castle, face painting, gemstone mining, playground, roping and more. Concessions are available. Admission: $5 and includes everything except Noah’s Ark Road Show ($5) and pony rides ($10). Information: (903) 790-2297.

Open Sketch Saturdays, 1 to 4 p.m. July 12, Thousand Cranes Gallery, 304 E. Tyler St., Longview. The gallery invites people join the free Open Sketch event and get creative in the company of others. Bring your sketchbook, journal, art supplies or simply a good book and spend an afternoon surrounded by creativity. Information: (903) 720-9431.