Mineola Fire Department kicks up 62nd rodeo for a cause Published 5:45 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

MINEOLA — Saddle up, Mineola – one of the town’s longest-running traditions is back.

The 62nd annual Mineola Fire Department Rodeo rides into town this weekend, promising nights of bull riding, barrel racing, and small-town Texas pride. It’s more than just summer entertainment — the rodeo is also the Mineola Volunteer Fire Department’s biggest fundraiser of the year, helping cover training, continuing education, and equipment needs for the fire department.

“Two years ago, during the freeze, one of our pumps on one of our trucks froze,” said Captain Justin Clower. “So we kind of helped the city replace one of our fire pumps on our tanker… so the fundraiser helps with those kinds of costs.”

The event has deep roots in the community. According to a Texas Historical Marker, the Mineola Fire Department was officially recognized by the city in 1924. Paid volunteers were added in 1954, and about 10 years later, the department organized its first rodeo to raise money.

“Honestly, I don’t think there’s anybody around to ask anymore because I think one of the last people who might know the history of it passed away a few years ago,” Clower said. “But my grandfather used to be an assistant chief here at the fire department.”

Clower followed in the generational footsteps to become a firefighter himself. “I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter,” he said. “I did a kind of ride-out, like a junior-type program whenever I lived in Houston.”







Today, the Mineola Volunteer Fire Department is a combination department with four paid firefighters and 19 volunteers. Typically, two paid firefighters are on duty from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to serve as the first response team while volunteers respond as they’re able.

“They can get there quicker and go ahead and get everything running while those of us that are at our regular jobs can finish up whatever we’re doing and then drive to the station and grab the second apparatus that we need to take out to whatever type of scene of an emergency it is,” Clower explained.

This year’s rodeo is sanctioned by the United Professional Rodeo Association (UPRA) and continues to attract contestants from across the country and even abroad. “A few years ago, we had some bull riders come up from Brazil,” Clower said.

So far, 234 contestants have registered to compete for nearly $11,000 in prize money. Competitors are traveling from across Texas, as well as Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and South Dakota. One contestant from Moore Haven, Florida, currently holds the title of No. 1 Women’s Breakaway Roper.

The rodeo is produced by Flying C Rodeo Company of Madill, Oklahoma, with support from local sponsors who have stuck by the department through good times and hard ones.

“The community has shown up a lot,” Clower said. “It’s tough going out and selling advertisements to people — they’re like, ‘man, this is all I can do.’ Especially during times like COVID when people didn’t even know if they were going to be able to keep their doors open for business but they’d still give what they could… and we’re thankful for anything that we get, support-wise.”

The weekend kicks off with Slack Night on Thursday, followed by main performances on Friday and Saturday at the Mineola Fire Department Rodeo Arena, located on 724 Greenville Highway in Mineola. Gates open early, with performances beginning at 8 p.m. and a Rodeo Royalty Coronation each night at 7:30.

Rodeo events will include barrel racing, tie-down roping, team roping, break-away roping, saddle bronc, bareback, steer wrestling, and bull riding. Youth competitors in the Junior Barrels (ages 14 and under) must register through the Rodeo Secretary on-site, with the first five entries running in the show.

Cody Gray, a professional rodeo entertainer, will also be performing.

“He was actually the UPRA Funny Man of the Year last year,” Clower said. “He has a car called the Yellow Rose of Texas and it’s pretty cool. He’ll do tricks with it and it always seems like it goes out of control.”

Local vendors will be on-site selling Western wear, boutique items, and collectible knives. Concessions will offer food, drinks, and adult beverages (no outside food or drink is allowed). General admission is $10, with free entry for children age 4 and under.

The rodeo has become a reflection of the town’s pride in its fire department and the people who serve it.

“There, it’s nothing for us to come back from a call and have Gatorade sitting by the front doorsteps,” Clower said. “We did a Gatorade drive a few years ago and every time you turned around, there was just more Gatorade there and water for us, so we get a lot of support from the community.”

Last year’s crowd topped 3,000, especially on Saturday night. Clower recommends getting there early. “I tell people to definitely come in early,” he said. “I’d say get here about 6:30 — that way you can get you something to eat and sit on the west side bleachers so the sun sets to your back.”

For more information on the rodeo or how you can support the Mineola Fire Department, visit their Facebook page: tinyurl.com/mineola-fire-department.