Drilling Report: June 20-28, 2025 Published 10:43 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Location

Angelia, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, TTOPS Gas Unit/6HB, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 16500, 7 Miles North of Huntington

Angelia, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, TTOPS Gas Unit/5H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 16500, 7 Miles North of Huntington

Cass, Rose City Resources LLC, Cypress/1H, Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime), 5.3 Miles Northeast of Avinger

Gregg, Dallas Production Company LLC, Flwellen J.J. Estate/6, Willow Springs (T. Peak Trans.), 2.5 Miles North of Spring Hill







Harrison, TNGR East Texas II LLC, T.P. Smith HV Unit B/2H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 13000, 3.5 Miles Southwest of Waskom

Harrison, Comstock Oil & Gas LLC, Harrison LH D/4H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 15000, 9.1 Miles South of Marshall

Panola, Hoell Operating LLC, Latham Estates/3, Carthage (Petit, Lower), 4 Miles Southeast of Clayton, Texas

Panola, Select Water Solutions LLC, Knotty Head SWD/1, Carthage (Rodessa),15.4 Miles Northeast of Carthage

Panola, TGNR East Texas II LLC, Whitaker HV Unit A/1H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 13000, 1 Mile North of Carthage

Panola, TGNR East Texas II LLC, Whitaker HV Unit A/2H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 13000, 1 Mile North of Carthage

Panola, TGNR East Texas II LLC, Whitaker HV Unit A/3H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 13000, 1 Mile North of Carthage

Panola, TGNR East Texas II LLC, SC4 Smith C/7HH, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 9420, 7.1 Mile Southeast of Carthage

San Augustine, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, Congo Unit/1HB, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 8300, 1 Mile Southeast of Broaddus

Smith, Faulcouner Energy LLC, Kickapoo Creak TP/2, Overton (Travis Peak), 11840, 4 Miles Southwest of ARP

Note: Only data on completions was available for this time period, according to the Texas Railroad Commission database.

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from June 20-28, 2025. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.