Business Beat: Roost Tyler announces opening date; Kizer’s Grill closes without notice Published 10:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Roost Tyler announces opening date

Roost Chicken Salad & Deli has announced its long-awaited opening date.

The restaurant said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that Tyler location is set to open July 21.

“The wait is over… Mark your calendars!” the business said. “We are SO excited to welcome you back home to Roost.”

The restaurant is located at 5377 S. Broadway Avenue. Roost’s new place to land is in the space formerly occupied by Lola’s Handcrafted Kitchen, which announced its closure in September. The sandwich shop had been in business for a decade.

Roost’s Tyler space was previously located at 3314 Troup Highway until February 2024, when it was announced that the building housing Roost and Salsarita’s would be demolished for future developments. That building has since been demolished. Parry’s Pizzeria has been built in its place and is now open.

Roost was in its previous location for 14 years.







The menu is expected to have all its familiar favorites, plus a new twist is coming to Roost Tyler. Owners say they’re opening the first-ever Market At Roost, a curated grab-and-go experience. The market will be filled with Roost-made favorites, local goods, and quick pre-packaged bites.

“It’s your new go-to for lunch, snacks, pantry upgrades and everything in between,” Roost said on its Facebook page. “The Market at Roost truly is unique and special to us, and we are so excited to welcome you in soon!”

Kizer’s Grill closes abruptly

Kizer’s Grill, a popular local spot in Tyler known for its burgers and catfish, has closed unexpectedly, with a notice posted on the building citing unpaid rent and property abandonment.

A letter taped to the door by Nowlin Law Firm, representing MWAP Tyler Investments, LLC — the landlord and property owner — states the business is behind on rent for its leased suites at 15902 Country Road 165. The notice claims the business appears to have shut down, and repeated attempts to contact the owners have been unsuccessful.

The letter also warns that any equipment, food, or other property left behind will be sold or disposed of if not claimed within 60 days.

It remains unclear when the restaurant ceased operations, and no public statements have been made by the owners of Kizer’s Grill.

A Facebook post by a former server revealed that none of the employees were aware of the closure before it happened.

“I am not aware of any other restaurant opening up as of this moment,” the former employee said in the post. “I’m sorry to all of our customers who have shown us nothing but loyalty and kindness throughout the years. We are all going to miss seeing your friendly faces.”

East Texas wedding venue closes its doors

The Folmar, which has served as the backdrop of countless weddings for years, announced last week they were shutting down the main venue.

“After many wonderful years, our wedding venue will be closing,” The Folmar wrote on its social media page. “It’s been an incredible journey filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. We’re so grateful to all the couples, families, and friends who have celebrated with us — thank you for being part of our story.”

They will be holding an estate sale on July 10-12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those who want to take home a piece of the venue — from décor to furniture.

The Folmar says, for the time being, they’ll still host small chapel weddings and events.

“If you’re planning something intimate, we’d be honored to help make it special,” The Folmar said. “Thank you again for all the love and support. “

Southside Bank announces construction on new branch

Southside Bank has announced the construction of a new branch at Bellwood Park in Tyler, located on S Southwest Loop 323. The state-of-the-art branch will feature a spacious lobby, drive-thru, and modern amenities to fulfill the needs of its customers.

This will be Southside’s 26th branch in East Texas and its only brick and mortar full-service branch on the expanding west side of Tyler, adding to its Texas footprint which spans across Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and Southeast Texas.

“Bellwood Park is an exciting development opportunity for Tyler,” said Southside CEO Lee Gibson. “The addition of new business, retail, and residential sites will be a benefit to the Tyler community and we’re glad to be a part of it. We’re proud to have our roots planted in Tyler and we hope the addition of this new branch highlights the emphasis we continue to put on strengthening our community and meeting the needs of our customers.”

Construction began in June and Southside plans to open the doors at this new location in early 2026.

For more information, visit southside.com.

Cavender’s announces location in Arkansas

Cavender’s Boot City, headquartered in Tyler, announced the opening of a new location in Conway, Arkansas, taking over the long-standing OK Corral Western Store. Known for being a premier destination for authentic Western wear, Cavender’s says they are proud to carry the legacy of the Keathley family and their decades of service to the Conway community as they look to retire.

Since 1983, OK Corral Western Store has meant more than just boots and hats; it’s represented a sense of place, pride, and community. Cavender’s said it is honored to take the reins and continue this long-standing tradition in Conway, with the same commitment to Western heritage and customer service the community has come to know and trust.

“We are very excited to carry on the tradition of the Keathley family and their OK Corral Western Store,” said Mike Cavender. “For over 40 years, they have provided loyal customers and the Conway community with high quality western and work wear and top customer service. Debie and Nick Keathley are leaving an indelible mark on the western wear industry, and we wish them all the best in retirement.”

Best known for its wide selection of handcrafted western boots, the former OK Corral store will house Cavender’s full line of men’s, women’s, hats, jeans, and western accent accessories, plus work boots and work apparel. Customers can expect to see well-known labels such as Ariat, Wrangler, Resistol, Stetson, Justin, Hooey, Rock & Roll Denim, Red Dirt Hat Co., Old Gringo, and Corral, in addition to Cavender’s own line, including Rockin’ C, Rafter C and JRC & Sons brands.

The store will start offering personalized services including boot fitting, hat shaping, boot stretching, and more.

This year marks Cavender’s 60-year anniversary. The company’s success is rooted in the six decades of commitment to providing its customers with the best products and services at affordable prices.

“As we reopen the doors as Cavender’s, we look forward to serving the loyal customers who have shopped at OK Corral for over 40 years,” said district manager Cydney Free. “Stop by and say hello – we’re here, boots on and ready to greet you.”

To learn more information and more about working at Cavender’s, visit www.cavenders.com.

Family-owned God’s Money Gold and Silver expands to Tyler

God’s Money Gold and Silver has officially opened at 1898 W. Cumberland Road, Suite 103 in Tyler. This family-owned, faith-based business offers a range of services, including coin exchanges, gold and silver trading, and buying and selling jewelry.

Owner Bobby Manning, along with his father, opened God’s Money after noticing a gap in customer service at existing coin exchange establishments.

“We saw that they just weren’t very customer friendly,” he said. “And we wanted some place where we can provide that.”

The business is also inspired by Haggai 2:8, which states, “The silver is mine, and the gold is mine,” declares the Lord of Hosts. This verse highlights God’s sovereignty over all material wealth, including silver and gold.

This marks the third location for God’s Money, with existing stores in Longview and Marshall. Manning chose Tyler for the growing community.

“I love Tyler, Texas,” Manning said. “Tyler’s got it going on, it is absolutely the place to be.”

God’s Money Gold and Silver is open Monday thru Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed Sundays. They will also be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 25.