AEW All in Texas set for Saturday at Globe Life Field Published 11:53 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

ARLINGTON/GARLAND — With the Texas Rangers playing in Houston just before the Major League Baseball All-Star break, Globe Life Field won’t be empty this weekend.

The home of the Rangers will play host to All In Texas, which is considered the biggest pay-per-view of the year for All Elite Wrestling.

More than 20,000 fans are expected with tickets still on sale.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. There will also be an All-In Zero Hour pre-show beginning at noon on AEW’s YouTube channel that will also feature some matches to be announced.

The main event will be a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship between champion Jon Moxley and challenger Hangman Adam Page.

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will defend her title against Mercedes Moné.







AEW International Champion Kenny Omega will take on AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in an AEW Unified Championship match.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship match will feature the champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) and JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey) and The Patriarchy (Christian Cage and Nick Wayne).

TNT Champion Adam Cole will defend against Kyle Fletcher.

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will face The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). If The Young Bucks lose, they lose their titles as Executive Vice President. If Swerve and Ospreay lose, they can’t challenge for the AEW World Championship for an entire year.

Gabe Kidd, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will challenge The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW World Trios Championship.

The other two announced matches are the Men’s Casino Gauntlet for a shot at the AEW World Championship and the Women’s Casino Gauntlet for a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

To lead up to the big event, AEW Dynamite was Wednesday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland and AEW Collision was Thursday at the same location. Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor was Friday at Esports Stadium Arlington. Friday and Saturday is Starrcast Texas at the Sheraton Arlington Hotel.

Dynamite started with Mercedes Mercedes Moné in the ring wearing a Cowboy hat with her numerous championship titles draped over the ropes. She was confronted by AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, her opponent on Saturday.

There was a tag team match between the team of Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido and Brody King against Kyle Fletcher and Takeshita of the Don Callis Family. Bandido and Takeshita were scheduled to meet for the ROH World Championship on Friday at ROH Supercard of Honor at Esports Stadium Arlington. Takeshita and Fletcher picked up the victory in Wednesday’s match.

Ricochet, with help from his new friends Gates of Agony, defeated Blake Christian. Ricochet will be in the Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas.

A highlight package was shown of the history between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada, who have a long past in Japan.

MJF and Mark Briscoe had a face-to-face segment in the ring. After some comments from MJF about Briscoe’s late brother, Jay, the confrontation turned physical. With Briscoe gaining the upper hand, MJF’s group, the Hurt Syndicate, which also includes Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP, made their way to the ring. They were cut off by JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey) before Briscoe chased MJF out of the arena.

JetSpeed continued its attack on the Hurt Syndicate. The Patriarchy (Nick Wayne, Christian, Kip Sabian and Mother Wayne) also came out and joined in on the attack of the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Megan Bayne, Tay Melo, Thekla and Queen Aminata faced in a fatal four-way match to determine the second entrant in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas. Bayne picked up the victory with a pin of Queen Aminata to earn the No. 2 spot in the match with Kris Statlander holding the No. 1 spot.

Next was Samoa Joe against Wheeler Yuta. Joe earned the victory. Immediately after, he was attacked from behind by Gabe Kidd. Joe’s teammates Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata came out to chase away Kidd and Yuta.

Hobbs and Shibata were in the main event to team with Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). Moxley defeated Shibata by submission.

There was a post-match altercation with Kidd and Yuta to join the attack with Moxley, Castagnoli, the Young Bucks and Marina Shafir. With the Young Bucks about to place plastic bags over the heads of Ospreay and Page, Swerve Strickland was shown on the videoboard using a crane to crush the Young Bucks’ personalized limousine. The Bucks ran to the back and the action continued in and out of the ring.

It ended with a staredown between Page and Moxley with Shafir getting Moxley out of the ring before Page could hit Moxley with a steel chain. The Young Bucks were then shown checking on their limousine before they were taken out by Swerve.

The Deathriders (Moxley, Castagnoli, Shafir, Yuta and Kidd) exited as Swerve made his way into the arena before the show officially went off the air.

After the television portion of the show, AEW co-owner, president and CEO Tony Khan, the son of Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC owner Shahid Khan, addressed the crowd.

Khan then introduced Big Boom A.J., who is known as a part of the Costco Guys with Big Justice. A.J. will have a match at All In Texas against an unnamed member of the Don Callis Family.

On AEW Collision back at the Curtis Culwell Center on Thursday, Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong defeated Fletcher, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. Cole and Fletcher had a brief interaction following the match as they prepare to face off on Saturday.

Page and Strickland had a moment backstage as the two longtime rivals discussed their past ahead of big matches for each individual on Saturday.

Kidd defeated Shibata in a singles match. On Saturday, they will both compete in the AEW World Trios Championship match.

The show closed with an All Star Eight-Woman Tag Match between Megan Bayne, Athena, Thekla and Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa (with Kris Statlander on commentary). Following Bayne’s victory in the match, her and Statlander had a face-off in the ring, and more fighting broke out between all eight women and Tay Melo and Anna Jay also came out to join in on the action.

The stage is set for a big Saturday at All In Texas at Globe Life Field.