WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Dr. David Dykes at Green Acres Baptist Church Published 1:04 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

WATCH BELOW as our news partners at CBS19 livestream a memorial service for the late Dr. David Dykes at Green Acres Baptist Church.

Dykes, who died at age 72 on July 2, served as senior pastor of Green Acres for 30 years until his retirement in 2021 and actively served as pastor emeritus until his passing.

Serving as the church’s pastor since March 1991 prior to his retirement, Dykes was the longest-serving pastor and the first one to retire throughout Green Acres’ 66-year history.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Green Acres Foundation.





