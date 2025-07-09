WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Dr. David Dykes at Green Acres Baptist Church

During COVID, Green Acres Baptist Church pastor David Dykes gives his Easter message to an empty 3,000 seat sanctuary as the church records the Easter Sunday service for TV and online on April 11, 2020. Dykes passed away at age 72 earlier this month. (Tyler Morning Telegraph File)
WATCH BELOW as our news partners at CBS19 livestream a memorial service for the late Dr. David Dykes at Green Acres Baptist Church.
Dykes, who died at age 72 on July 2, served as senior pastor of Green Acres for 30 years until his retirement in 2021 and actively served as pastor emeritus until his passing.
