Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Funeral services for Wanda Beth French Ezell, 85, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, July 11, 2025, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Maydelle. She will be laid to rest at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 10, 2025 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.