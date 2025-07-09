Tyler’s curbside recycling set to return Published 10:11 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Curbside recycling services are coming back for Tyler. (Tyler Morning Telegraph File)

After over a year without curbside recycling, Tyler residents will once again be able to utilize this service beginning Monday, July 14.

The City of Tyler announced the news Wednesday morning, noting the return of its curbside recycling program after more than a year-long pause.

The service was temporarily suspended following a structure fire at Rivers Recycling in Kilgore, which handled the processing of materials collected through the city’s curbside recycling program. This incident resulted in significant damage and the closure of the plant. Rivers Recycling had previously said it planned to rebuild but recently announced it will not build another facility.

However, the city has found a new partner.

“We are pleased to announce that a new facility, the Northeast Texas Regional Materials Recovery Facility (NETX), has officially opened its doors, and the City of Tyler has signed a contract with them to sort and sell all curbside recycling materials,” the city said Wednesday.

All previously registered customers will be automatically re-enrolled unless they opted to cancel their service during the suspension period. Customers who have canceled will have to re-enroll.







Residential customers who sign up for the program will receive a recycling cart and twice-a-month collection service for $5.96 monthly, plus tax. To enroll or re-enroll, email the Solid Waste Office at SoildWaste@TylerTexas.com or call at (903) 531-1388.

To ensure proper service:

All recyclables must fit inside the cart.

Cardboard should be broken down.

Aluminum cans and plastic bottles should be crushed to save space.

Items placed outside the cart may not be collected and could result in an additional fee.

Glass is not accepted in the curbside recycling program.

Collection Guidelines

Place carts at the curb by 6 a.m. on your scheduled collection day. Residents can find their next scheduled pick-up date on the Tyler Talks Trash app or on the Tyler Solid Waste website.

The cart must be positioned behind the curb line and at least six feet away from fixed objects like mailboxes, fences or parked vehicles, with the lid facing the street.

Accepted Items:

Crushed aluminum and tin cans

Rinsed plastics #1 – #7 (with lids removed)

Broken-down cardboard

Newspapers, magazines, and junk mail

Office paper and brown paper grocery bags

Plastic bags or plastic wrap

Food and beverage cartons

Empty aerosol cans

Unaccepted Items:

Glass

Improperly sorted or contaminated materials

Carts containing unaccepted items may not be serviced.

Residents who wish to recycle before curbside service resumes or prefer a free drop-off option can use the City’s Recycle Center at 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave., which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Additionally, residents can schedule special pickups for large items such as appliances, furniture or brush for an extra fee.

Expanded plastic recycling downtown now available

In a significant step forward for local sustainability, the Tyler City Council approved an agreement with Cyclyx International on February 12 to expand plastic recycling capabilities.

Previously, the Tyler Recycle Center only accepted plastics #1 and #2 due to processing limitations. Under this new partnership, the City now accepts all plastic types (except PVC and Styrofoam) at the Recycle Center, helping to divert more waste from the landfill.

Cyclyx will process the materials and pay the City $0.035 per pound of eligible plastics collected. Their technology transforms plastic waste into reusable feedstock for industry partners such as Exxon, ensuring more materials are repurposed instead of discarded.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this expanded service by bringing accepted plastics to the Downtown Tyler Recycle Center, 414 N. Bois D’Arc Ave.