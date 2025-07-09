Texas Exes hosting Scholarship Dinner Published 11:16 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The Texas Exes Tyler-Smith County Chapter, a local branch of the Texas Exes, the official alumni association for The University of Texas at Austin, is dedicated to fostering lifelong connections between alumni and The University, supporting educational and community initiatives, and providing opportunities for networking and professional development.

One of the chapter’s key missions is its robust scholarship program, which supports local students from Tyler-Smith County who have been accepted to The University of Texas at Austin.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic merit, leadership qualities, and community involvement, helping to ease the financial burden of higher education and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence. This year, the chapter is proud to announce it has awarded over $23,000 in scholarships to deserving students.

The chapter will celebrate these achievements at its Annual Scholarship Dinner on July 19 from 6-9 p.m. at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler. The event will feature a keynote address from current Texas Longhorn football player Michael Taaffe, with a sports update delivered by Justin Wells.

In addition, the chapter will honor Melissa Bennett as the 2025 Outstanding Texas Ex.

The dinner serves not only as a celebration of alumni accomplishments and student success but also as a vital fundraiser to support future Longhorns from the Tyler-Smith County area.







For more information about the event or to support the scholarship fund, please contact the Texas Exes Tyler-Smith County Chapter (Tim Miller Chapter President 903-520-9242 or tylersmithcochapter@texasexes.org).