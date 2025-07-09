Patsy Ann (Bybee) Craig

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away at age 91 on July 2, 2025, at her home in Osprey, FL. She was born on November 18, 1933, to Jimmy and Edna Bybee in Jayton, TX, where she lived until she was nine years old. After moving to Phillips, TX, she attended elementary and high school, graduating from Phillips High School with the class of 1952. Patsy was then employed for two years with Phillips Petroleum Company’s Refining Department.

Patsy met and married Robert (Bob) Craig in Phillips, TX, in 1953. They had three sons, raised them in church, and saw that they were given all the opportunities that life could offer. She was busy as a homemaker, wife, mother, team mother, and friend. Patsy was active in churches in Borger, TX; Odessa, TX; Bartlesville, OK; Timonium, MD; and Basking Ridge, NJ; and again in Bartlesville, as she and Bob transferred around the country with Phillips Petroleum Company. After Bob retired, they moved to Tyler, TX, in 1987 and joined Green Acres Baptist Church. Patsy was active in the Joy and Faith classes there for many years.

Patsy enjoyed fishing in Colorado and in the Tyler neighborhood lakes; sewing and quilting with the “Stitchery” group (she liked to call them the Stitch Witches); and tap dancing for over 20 years with the Syncopated Tappers, who not only liked tapping together but also formed lasting friendships.

In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by one brother, Randall Bybee, and by her husband of 69 years, Bob Craig. She is survived by a family she loved: three sons and their wives, Michael and Coni, Mark and Linda, and James and Jacquie; granddaughters Chandler Baker (Rob) and Nikki Craig; great-grandchildren Elliott Marie and Colin Heflin Baker; and her two sisters, Joyce Cross of Canadian, TX, and Glenda Hunt (Kenny) of Georgetown, TX.

Patsy’s pride and joy was always centered around her family and special friends, and her wish is that she leaves treasured memories with them.

Graveside services for Patsy will be held on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.