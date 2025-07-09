Pastor David Orlo Dykes

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

died peacefully on July 2, 2025 at his home in Tyler, Texas surrounded by his family. He was 72 years old.

Dr. Dykes, known to his congregation as Brother David, served as the senior pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas for 30 years, from 1991-2021, and as pastor emeritus after his retirement. During his life, Dr. Dykes led missions around the world and published more than 20 books. His broadcasted sermons reached many thousands of people over the course of his ministry.

Dr. Dykes was born in Ruston, Louisiana on January 16, 1953, and he grew up in southern Alabama. He became a Christian at age 9 and began preaching in 1970 at age 17. Dr. Dykes attended Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky where he earned his Masters of Divinity and Doctorate of Ministry. In 2005, Dr. Dykes completed a post-doctoral study at Cambridge University, and in 2017 he received an honorary doctorate from East Texas Baptist University. In 2021, Dr. Dykes was honored as Southern Baptist Theological Seminary’s Alumni of the Year.

Before serving at Green Acres, Dr. Dykes served as senior pastor of three Alabama churches: Tallaweka Baptist Church in Tallassee (1978-1981), First Baptist Church Oneonta (1981-1984), and Gardendale First Baptist Church (1984-1991).

In his 30 years as senior pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church, the church grew from 9,000 members to 17,000 members. Dr. Dykes often described himself as a missionary disguised as a pastor, and during his life, he led mission teams to more than 30 countries, notably several trips to both the Crimea in the early 1990s and China in the 2000s. Dr. Dykes also traveled around the world teaching and equipping pastors on how to grow and sustain healthy churches.

Under Dr. Dykes’ leadership, Green Acres was the leading financial contributor to the Southern Baptist Convention’s Cooperative Program for many years, which supports domestic and international missions. In 2008, the Southern Baptist Convention awarded Dr. Dykes the M.E. Dodd Award, their highest honor. Then-president of the Southern Baptist Convention Morris Chapman described Green Acres as “one of the leading churches in America.”

Dr. Dykes served locally on the Boards of the American Red Cross, P.A.T.H., The Greater Tyler Chamber of Commerce, The Mother Frances Foundation, and Baptist Child and Family Services (Breckenridge Village). He has also served on the Board of Trustees for East Texas Baptist University and the Board of Trustees for LeTourneau University. He served ten years as a member of the Executive Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. He was also a volunteer Chaplain with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.

David was married to his wife Cindy for 51 years, and he was a devoted father and grandfather. He was an avid golfer and had his private pilot’s license. Throughout his life, David enjoyed traveling the world, and he and Cindy led more than two dozen tours to Israel.

Dr. Dykes was known for his leadership and humility. Friends and colleagues describe him as leading the church with joy, compassion, and integrity. In 2024, East Texas Baptist University awarded Dr. Dykes the inaugural David Dykes Servant Leadership award acknowledging his contributions while fostering a spirit of servant leadership. The only verse Dr. Dykes specified for his funeral was Philippians 1:21: “For me, to live is Christ and to die is gain,” which exemplifies the message he wanted his life to leave behind.

On May 4, 2025, Dr. Dykes delivered his final sermon from the pulpit at Green Acres in his role as pastor emeritus as part of the church’s 70th anniversary celebration. His final sermon concluded: “You don’t have to know what the future holds, as long as you know who holds the future: Jesus Christ—the same yesterday, today, and forever.”

Dr. Dykes is survived by his beloved wife Cindy; his daughters Jennifer Holman and Laura Grace Dykes; his sons-in-law Jason Holman and Joseph Provencher; his grandchildren Lizzie Holman, Caroline Holman, Ada Liner, Grant Holman, and Samuel Provencher; his sister Judy Kapa and his brother Daniel Dykes.

A memorial service for Dr. Dykes will be held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church Worship Center with Dr. Michael Gossett and Jim Gillen officiating, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Green Acres Foundation, 1607 Troup Hwy., Tyler, TX 75701 (gabc.org).