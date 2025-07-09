Novak Djokovic ousts Flavio Cobolli, reaches record 14th Wimbledon semifinal Published 11:44 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning match point Flavio Cobolli of Italy during the Wimbledon quarterfinals at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in London. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/TNS)

LONDON— Novak Djokovic etched his name in the Wimbledon record books again by overcoming the spirited challenge of Italian Flavio Cobolli to set up a semifinal blockbuster against Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic equaled Roger Federer’s mark of 13 men’s semifinals at Wimbledon last year and now owns the record outright after recovering from a set down to defeat Cobolli 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

It was the 23-year-old’s first appearance in the last eight at a Slam — just 62 short of his opponent — but he showed more than enough to indicate it will not be his last, never letting his head drop and wowing the Centre Court crowd with the power of his forehand.

“First I have to say he congratulations to Flavio for an amazing tournament but also a great battle today,” Djokovic said.

“He played at a really high level. He’s such a talented and skillful player, definitely one of the guys that we’ll be seeing in the future much more.

“It means the world to me that I’m still able at 38 to play in the final stages of Wimbledon.”







Next up, Djokovic can expect to face an even stiffer challenge in the shape of world nNo. 1 Sinner, who has beaten him four times in a row, including in semifinals at the Australian and French Opens.

Sinner advance after defeating Ben Shelton 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-4.

If Djokovic can hope to end that run anywhere, it is surely on the lawns of the All England Club, where no one except Carlos Alcaraz has bested him since 2017.

Djokovic, who also becomes the oldest men’s semifinalist since Ken Rosewall in 1974, has a good relationship with Cobolli, the young Italian even hitting with the Serbian’s 10-year-old son Stefan at the practice courts earlier this week.

Djokovic had beaten him easily in their only previous meeting in Shanghai last year, but Cobolli had been superb this tournament, dropping only one set and two service games on his way to the quarterfinals.

This was a big step up, though, given Cobolli had never beaten a top-10 player in a completed match before, let alone a 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Cobolli resisted relentless pressure on his serve until the eighth game, but Djokovic was unable to cement the break, his previous invincibility in the big moments one strength that Father Time does appear to have stolen.

Djokovic saved one set point in the tie-break, but Cobolli created another with a blazing forehand and sealed it with a serve clocked at 137 mph.

It was not entertaining enough to stop actor Hugh Grant from nodding off in the Royal Box, but the rest of the Centre Court crowd were thoroughly engaged.

Despite losing the set, Djokovic had been the better player, and the dam appeared to have burst when he broke through again to lead 3-2 in the second set, going on a run of seven games in a row.

Cobolli refused to let the match drift away, though, unleashing a huge forehand to pull even at 2-2.

Djokovic had kept his emotions tightly under control, showing his frustration only when Cobolli held for 4-3, throwing his racket high in the air.

Patience eventually paid off with breaks for 6-5 in the third set and 5-4 in the fourth.

There was still time for more drama as, at match point, Djokovic slipped behind the baseline and lay face down on the grass for several seconds, prompting umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore and Cobolli to check on his well-being.

Djokovic looked a little stiff but picked himself up to book his spot in a 52nd Grand Slam semifinal.

“It was a nasty slip but that’s what happens when you play on the grass,” Djokovic said. “It did come at an awkward moment. Obviously going to visit this subject now with my physio and hopefully all will be well in the coming days.”

In the women’s draw, unseeded Belinda Bencic fended off 18-year-old seventh-seeded Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2) to set up a semifinal showdown with eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek, a 6-2, 7-5 winner against 19 seed Liudmila Samsonova.

