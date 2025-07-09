Jo Ann Whiteside

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

was born on August 22, 1934, in a small, frame house in Chandler, TX to Earl Jester Youngblood and Alvina Youngblood (nee Dockery). Their lives, as well as the lives of their extended family in east Texas revolved around the activities of the Baptist Church. Before Jo Ann started school, they moved to Athens, TX where her father worked as a watchmaker at Stirman’s Jewelry Store on the town square. The family joined the First Baptist Church of Athens and Jo Ann made a profession of faith at ten years old. They bought a small house in town and walked everywhere – to church, to work, to school, to the grocery store, and to piano lessons. Jo Ann studied piano and sang in church throughout her childhood and youth.

Jo Ann graduated from high school when she was 16 years old. She was admitted to Mary Hardin Baylor and transferred to Baylor University after two years. She graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and moved to Galveston, TX to teach third grade. During a visit to see her parents in Athens, she met Charles Hugh Whiteside at Training Union at First Baptist Church. The romance began. Charles bought her a ring for $500 from Stirman’s Jewelry store and Jo Ann wore the ring every day for 68 years.

The newlyweds moved to College Station, TX where Jo Ann gave birth to Charles Earl (12/12/1957) and Nancy Lynn (10/24/1960). Charles Sr. completed his PhD at Texas A&M and the family moved to Evansville Indiana for him to work at Mead Johnson. After three years they returned to Texas, settling in Kilgore where Jo Ann lived for 61 years.

The family joined First Baptist Church Kilgore where Jo Ann sang in the adult choir and directed the children’s choirs for 13 years. She was a talented seamstress, making most of her and her daughter’s clothes. She taught public school music to a wide range of students, challenging them with musicals that required a broad range of talents, including sewing.

Jo Ann remained active in many of Kilgore’s social activities over the years. She joined the Coterie Club and the Friends of the Library. She taught a young married adult Sunday School class and later a ladies’ class. While she studied hard to provide meaningful lessons, she also formed strong bonds with those in her class. They as well as other church friends were very close. They traveled together and supported one another through the ups and downs of life. Notable travels for Jo Ann include the Panama Canal, Belgium, Luxembourg, German, Holland, France, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and Canada.

Preceding Jo Ann in death are her parents and her son. She is survived by her husband, Charles; her daughter, Nancy; and two grandchildren, David and Elise.

A visitation in honor of Jo Ann will be held on July 11, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rader Funeral Home, located at 401 North Martin Street, Kilgore, TX 75662. The following day, July 12, 2025, a funeral service will take place at First Baptist Church, 501 East North Street, Kilgore, TX 75662, beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Baylor University in Jo Ann’s memory at https://www.baylor.edu/ memorial/whiteside

As we remember Jo Ann Whiteside, we celebrate her remarkable life and the profound impact she made on those fortunate enough to have known her. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to share in her journey.