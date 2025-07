Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Hoyte Wakefield Davis, II, 84, of Jacksonville, passed on June 25, 2025, in Yoakum, TX, after a brief illness. He was 84 years old. Visitation will be Monday, July 14, 2025, from 4-6 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.