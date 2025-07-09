AMBER Alert issued for child abducted from Brownwood Published 2:34 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

BROWNWOOD — Officials say a 15-year-old has been abducted from the Brownwood area.

An AMBER Alert was issued just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for Dahlia Creek, 15, who was last seen in the 1500 block of Burnett Dr. in Brownwood around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

She is described as a white female, who is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown eyes. A photo on the Texas Department of Public Safety website shows Dahlia with dark brown hair and a green-dyed streak. She is pictured wearing tinted glasses. She was last seen in a black hoodie with a red scarf, black pants and a multicolored backpack.

The suspect is a 30-year-old white man with red or auburn hair, according to the alert. The suspect vehicle is a white mercury four-door sedan. No other details about the suspect or his vehicle have been released.

Call Brownwood Police Department at 325-646-2525 with information or call 911 if you see Dahlia.