Tyler man arrested in multi-agency drug bust Published 5:35 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Multi-agency investigation results in drug arrest. (Smith County Sheriff's Office) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Brandon Jamaal Walton, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (less than 1 gram of cocaine), manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine, 400 grams or more), and possession of marijuana (50 pounds or more). (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

A Tyler man was arrested after law enforcement seized over 40 pounds of marijuana, along with cocaine, prescription drugs, and firearms during a search at 409 Sutherland Drive.

Brandon Jamaal Walton, 34, was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on charges including possession of a controlled substance (less than 1 gram of cocaine), manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine, 400 grams or more), and possession of marijuana (50 pounds or more). Walton’s bond totals $1,153,500.

On July 2, investigators from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, along with the Tyler DPS Criminal Investigations Division, followed up on a lead from the Lindale Police Department in reference to illegal narcotics being shipped to the address. They were able to establish probable cause for a search warrant. The warrant was presented and approved by Judge Reeve Jackson of the 114th State District Court.

The search, executed on July 3, uncovered 2 kilos of cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs, two loaded handguns, and a loaded rifle. Authorities also found over $15,000 in cash, a currency counter, scales, and packing materials used for drug distribution.

While conducting the search warrant, several small children were found living in the home. Child Protective Services was notified due to concerns about the children’s exposure to dangerous conditions related to the illegal activity.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest highlights ongoing efforts to combat the distribution of illegal narcotics, including marijuana, which the sheriff said is often a gateway to more dangerous drugs. These substances contribute to addiction, crime, and harm within the community. Sheriff Larry Smith said he is committed to a zero-tolerance policy toward individuals who manufacture and distribute dangerous drugs in Smith County.







“Dangerous drugs and opioids are killing our youth and destroying families in Smith County and across our nation,” Smith said. “The only way to effectively fight this epidemic is to shut down the distribution points and maintain aggressive enforcement. I also encourage parents to have conversations about the dangers of illegal drugs with their kids, early and often, and be active in their lives.”