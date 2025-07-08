Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Lisa Jimenez Reynolds, born on August 25, 1960, in Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on June 25, 2025, in Tyler, Texas. She was 64 years old. A proud graduate of Joshua High School, Lisa carried the values and spirit of her upbringing throughout her life. Lisa is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Amanda N. Gonzales, and her son, Rion A. Gonzales. She also leaves behind her mother, Patricia Jimenez; her sister Yolanda Stewart and husband Richard Stewart; and her brother John P. Jimenez and wife Jessica Jimenez. She was preceded in death by her father, John G. Jimenez. May Lisa’s memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her. A Viewing will be held on July 12, 2025, from 01:00 PM to 04:00 PM at John R Harmon Funeral Service 1112 N Palace Ave, Tyler, Texas.